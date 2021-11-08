CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

True freshmen who stood out in Week 10 in college football

By Charles Power about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChI4g_0cq51iUt00
(Photos from Getty Images; graphic by Marina Puhalj/On3)

True freshmen impacted games all across the national landscape in week ten. Power Five teams are increasingly turning to true freshmen as young talent continues to get assimilated to the college game.

This week we see two repeat top performers and just one player who made our midseason True Freshman All-America team. New names are popping up nationwide, with pass catchers emerging as top targets for their respective teams and defenders earning starting jobs.

QB Seth Henigan, Memphis

Seth Henigan returned from injury to lead Memphis to one of its biggest wins of the season, a 28-25 victory over SMU. Henigan, from Denton (Texas) Ryan, helped take down the Mustangs by going 34-of-53 for 392 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. One of Henigan’s biggest plays came on a fourth-and-11 in the third quarter. He stepped up in the pocket, delivering a dart to wide receiver Javon Ivory for a crucial touchdown.

Outside of Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams, Henigan is the clear top true freshman quarterback this season. He’s completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,545 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions.

RB Alton McCaskill, Houston

Alton McCaskill continues to be an integral part of Houston’s offense. The 8-1 Cougars found themselves in a tussle with USF on Saturday. McCaskill brings a high-end combination of size and speed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, with sub 11.0-second marks in the 100 meters. He ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, and helped put the game away with a 16-yard touchdown run with 2:27 remaining.

McCaskill has shown a nose for the end zone this season, rushing for 12 scores. That total is tied for 12th nationally and second among all true freshman running backs, after Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson.

WR Beaux Collins, Clemson

Clemson’s passing game showed more life than it has all season Saturday in a 30-24 win over Louisville. Some of that can be attributed to the connection between D.J. Uiagalelei and his former high school teammate, Beaux Collins. They were teammates at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. Collins was Uiagalelei’s primary target, catching six balls for 104 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals. The score came on a 46-yard deep ball early in the first quarter.

We’ll see if Clemson can build off the rapport between Uiagalelei and Collins in the remaining games. Collins was the No. 96 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

WR Rara Thomas, Mississippi State

Rara Thomas is beginning to emerge as a reliable target in Mississippi State’s pass-happy attack. From Eufaula (Ala.) High, Thomas has had a touchdown catch in each of the past three games and had his best day yet Saturday. Thomas hauled in four catches for 63 yards and two second-half touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to Arkansas. The second score came on a 37-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Thomas caught a short pass across the middle, made a safety miss and took it to the house.

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dallas Turner made his second start for the Crimson Tide in a 20-14 win over LSU and didn’t disappoint. He stuffed the stat sheet, with four tackles, two sacks and three pressures in 47 snaps. Turner showcased a high motor, and used his length and athleticism to create some issues on the edge.

Turner, from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the 2021 cycle in the On3 Consensus. He was one of two five-star true freshmen to start for the Tide, with cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry also getting the nod.

LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Facing a number of injuries at linebacker, Oregon turned to safety Jeffrey Bassa, a 6-foot-2, 217-pounder who has flourished in his new role in recent weeks. He played his best game in a 26-16 win over Washington. Bassa, from Salt Lake City Kearns, had four tackles, two assists and a sack in 50 snaps. Among Bassa’s impactful plays came when he contributed to a key fourth-down stop behind the line in the second quarter.

A big, physical safety with plus athleticism, it will be fun to see how Bassa continues to grow in the linebacker role. He was ranked as the No. 176 overall prospect in the On300 for the 2021 cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

College Football Coach Suspended After Appearing to Strike a Player on the Sideline

The University of Washington decided to suspend their head football coach Jimmy Lake for one week without pay following an altercation with a player on the sideline. During Saturday’s 26-16 loss to Oregon, TV cameras caught Lake sprinting over to Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai on the sideline. Lake appeared to take a swing at Fuavai, who was arguing with an opposing player. As Fuavai turned to walk away, Lake then shoved his linebacker in the back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Ryan
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson Football#Ohio State#American Football#Smu#Mustangs#Memphis#Rb Alton Mccaskill#Usf
nbc15.com

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Program Has ‘Serious Problem’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy