CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

USGS: Small earthquakes continue to shake north-central Kansas

Hays Post
Hays Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SALINE COUNTY —A series of earthquakes continues in central Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey reported two more...

hayspost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hays Post

Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City's downtowns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting. A 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although no money has been committed yet. But Gunnar Hand, the director of planning...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Many Kan. drivers not traveling for holiday because of gas prices

HUTCHINSON — Gas prices are still above $3 a gallon, but not as far above this week. "We polled some Kansas drivers this month and of those who said they are not planning to travel this Thanksgiving, 26% said that gas prices did play a role in their decision not to travel," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. Most Kansans still are paying less than much of the country.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy