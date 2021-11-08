CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Casey Sully
The spread offense stresses every blade of grass on the field and makes the defense cover the entirety of space available. By sending receivers or tight ends outside and away from the linemen, the defense also has to remove players and put them outside to cover them. That leaves less people inside to stop the run and can isolate defenders in the passing game.

Origins of the Spread

Spread originated with Rusty Russell, who used the spread attack in 1927 to give his smaller players an advantage over their larger opponents. However, most spread teams around that time still operated under center and relied heavily on the run game.

In 1956, the shotgun spread was created. The offense then began to take prominence to trickle into college football.

In 1970, Jack Neumeier created what most people think of as the “modern” version of spread with one running back and four receivers split out wide. From there, offshoots of the spread offense started to pop up. There was the adaptation of the Run and Shoot as well as the Air Raid and multiple other tweaks and adjustments like changing line splits and running up-tempo.

Spread philosophy

Spread offenses typically have similar looks whether they’re in shotgun or under center. There are a lot of four-receiver sets that force the defense to send players out to cover while also trying to have enough players to defend the run. This is where the RPO and read option came to prominence. Defenders are put into a bind with how much space they have to cover between the run and the pass. Offenses then adapted to take advantage of whatever choice those defenders made.

Spread examples

Here, the Cardinals exploit the amount of space the defense has to cover by using a spread formation and running routes underneath and deep outside.

While there are less gaps in the run game now, the picture becomes much clearer for the offensive linemen and there are less defenders that can contribute to stopping the run overall. That gives the opportunity for offenses to work double teams and get onto second level defenders.

Summary

The spread offense attacks all areas of the field with both the run and the pass. It isn’t new by any means, but the adaptations and adjustments continue to come. The spread offense has become a staple through all levels of football.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekly Spiral

3-4 Defense

Why use the 3-4 While the 3-4 only has three defensive linemen, the Sam and Will linebackers are typically walked down at the line of scrimmage and play as stand-up edge rushers. The 3-4 is a little more flexible than the 4-3. The 3-4 has the ability for defenses to both two-gap or one-gap. Outside linebackers are the premier players in the 3-4 and they must be able to pass rush, hold up against the run, and occasionally drop in pass coverage. The interior three linemen skew more towards being space-eaters to keep offensive linemen from getting up to the middle linebackers.
FOOTBALL
Weekly Spiral

The play-action pass is the best play in football

Play-action is, flat out, the best play in football on a per-attempt basis. On average, throwing the ball is also going to lead to more yards than running the ball. An average yards per attempt when throwing is at about 6.8 yards. Even rookie quarterback Davis Mills, playing for a talent-deficient Houston Texans team has a yards per attempt of 6.1. In case you were wondering, one of the best running backs this year in Nick Chubb is only averaging 5.8 yards per carry. So, even with Davis Mills at quarterback, it is still statistically beneficial to pass more than it is to hand it off to Nick Chubb.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

How the Ravens defense shut down the Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens shut down one of the hottest quarterbacks and offenses in the league. Justin Herbert was pressured on 33 of his 42 drop-backs and had 1.1 yards per attempt on those 33 pressured attempts. LA had just 208 total yards and 26 yards on the ground. All of this was with a Ravens defense that was ranking as slightly below average the previous five weeks of the season.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Glance RPO

The Glance route is an RPO attachment that reads outside linebackers in one-safety looks or third level defenders in two-safety looks. The Glance itself is a five-step skinny post that replaces defenders filling in the run. Who Glance attacks. In two-safety shells, the Glance is used to attack the route-side...
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Weekly Spiral

22
Followers
96
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly Spiral strives to provide some of the highest level yet understandable football analysis. By using All-22 coaching footage, we are able to add extra insight to explain current trends, big plays, player breakdowns, and schematic philosophies. Weekly Spiral aims to make the complexities of football approachable to everyone: from casual fans and diehards to players and coaches.

 https://weeklyspiral.com/

