World

The US is reopening its borders to Europe, the global epicenter of Covid-19

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers, ending a 20-month travel ban at the same moment Europe is battling a surge of Covid-19 cases that has pushed the continent back into the epicenter of the pandemic. Fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries — including the...

localnews8.com

New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law...
WORLD
AFP

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after coronavirus cases surged across the continent. Infection rates have surged, placing Western Europe once again at the heart of the global epidemic and governments are being forced to take action, with the Netherlands already announcing the region's first partial lockdown of the winter. Austria has inoculated about 65 percent of its nine million people, below the EU average of 67 percent. Latvia, which is also lagging behind on vaccination, similarly brought in tougher curbs for people who are not inoculated on Monday which will mean companies can dismiss employees who refuse the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austria lockdown: What will it entail and why are Covid cases spiking in Europe?

The government of Austria has placed about two million of its unvaccinated population under strict lockdown as of Monday to combat the spike in Covid-19 cases. “We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Austria’s chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday while announcing the new measure. An estimated 65 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, that is one of the lowest rates in western Europe."In reality, we have told one-third of the population: you will not leave your apartment anymore apart from for certain reasons. That is a massive reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
TODAY.com

COVID-19 is surging in Europe. Experts say it's a warning for the US

As Europe finds itself at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic once again, experts say it should serve as a warning to the U.S. and other countries about the coronavirus’s unremitting nature. Case numbers have soared across the continent — more than 50% last month — and the worrying trend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

The European Union and the United States vowed Monday to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. "Attention, attention: illegal border crossing is forbidden. You will face criminal charges," blared out from Polish loudspeakers, as hundreds of mainly Middle Eastern travellers set up tents at the Bruzgi border post. Belarus forces had channelled the crowd towards the last line of Polish razor wire, but they were brought up short by the police cordon before they could cross onto EU soil, and the stand-off continued. In Brussels, EU foreign ministers met and agreed that their existing sanctions regime targeting Lukashenko and his allies will be expanded to include individuals or companies found to have encouraged border crossings.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack

MOSCOW/PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - France on Friday warned Russia against harming Ukraine's territorial integrity, after the United States shared with European allies its fears over Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and over a potential attack. Four European diplomats told Reuters that U.S. officials had raised their concerns...
POLITICS
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why you should pay attention to Germany’s recent COVID-19 surge

Germany reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, prompting a dire warning from health officials for residents to get vaccinated. Per CNBC, Germany was once seen as a poster child for fighting the coronavirus. But a recent surge has led the country to see 50,000 cases in one day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wenatchee World

Europe becomes COVID-19's epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs

LONDON/MILAN — Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

