Copy and pasting to and from devices have become a normal part of a lot of people’s workflow. It’s a bit easier if the devices you’re using are on the same platform but it’s more complicated if they’re not. If you’re using an Android smartphone and a Windows computer, things will become a bit easier now thanks to the Microsoft Swiftkey Keyboard. The virtual keyboard now lets you copy and paste text between the app and your Windows PC and vice versa.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO