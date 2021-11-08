CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunman shot by cops in Manhattan park refused to drop gun: NYPD

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzhBZ_0cq50F8900
NYPD ESU and 33rd Precinct officers are seen searching for evidence at Fort Washington Park under the George Washington Bridge early Monday morning. Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

A 23-year-old man shot and wounded by NYPD cops in a Manhattan park pointed his gun at them even after they told him in Spanish and English to drop the weapon, police said Monday.

Officers were rushed to Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday after getting a 911 call from a man who said he was near the baseball fields when he was fired at by a man following him.

When officers arrived they and the 911 caller, who was not struck, spotted Martin Quezada near the famed Little Red Lighthouse, police said.

Quezada would not drop his weapon, pointing it at officers even as they yelled in two languages for him to drop it, police said.

It is not yet clear how many cops shot at him or how many bullets were fired.

Quezada was hospitalized in stable condition at Mount Sinai Morningside after being struck by police bullets in the upper leg. He has not yet been charged.

Cops say they recovered Quezada’s gun and released a photo of it.

The police shooting was the third in less than a week, although in the two earlier incidents no one was struck.

Early last Wednesday, an officer in Cypress Hills , Brooklyn, fired at a car whose driver, seen trying to break into other vehicles, tried to run him over, police said. The suspect and an accomplice got away.

A day earlier, cops exchanged gunfire with a suspected robber outside a Bronx deli near E. 163rd and Fox Sts. in Foxhurst.

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

