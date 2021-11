Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) announced in its quarterly earnings report that it set its FDA regulatory process in motion with a pre-submission. CEO Adam Sachs said in a news release that the robotic surgery technology developer, which just completed its first quarter as a publicly-traded company, filed a “detailed regulatory plan” in the form of a pre-submission to the FDA as it looks to move toward 510(k) approval for its robotic surgical platform.

