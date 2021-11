For years, tinnitus was believed to be nothing more than an ear infection. However, recent research suggests that tinnitus is closely related to the brain and its activities. A buzzing, hissing, or ringing sound in the ears is something that many individuals with tinnitus hear most of the time. This never-ending sound is hard to ignore, and it may make daily tasks and living more challenging. Tinnitus affects a large number of people in the United States. Although the disease may not seem serious at first, it may rapidly become crippling later.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO