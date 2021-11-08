CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best hardware wallet for altcoins

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the debate over the virtues and life expectancy of the various mainstream forms of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherium continue to be endlessly debated, one thing we can all agree on is losing access to a fortune due to improper...

KXLY

Should You Be Buying Bitcoin Right Now?

It’s been a hot year for cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is no exception. In recent weeks, the price of Bitcoin has soared, leaving many investors to wonder whether they should dive in. But is it the right time for you to be buying Bitcoin? Ask yourself these questions to...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency. Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services. Ethereum 2.0 will boost scalability and reduce its carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Altcoins to Watch Closely in November

These three altcoins are worth adding to your watchlist this month. Polkadot, Stellar Lumens, and Sandbox are three altcoins you might want to watch more closely if you’re interested in cryptocurrencies. While these altcoins could see big moves in November, you need to remember that crypto is a volatile industry...
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

What investors must know about altcoin trading

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Bitcoin became the world’s first cryptocurrency by virtue of its creation and market capitalization. However, after the major cryptocurrency are several minor ones that are introduced after Bitcoin. The price of these altcoins is mostly moved by the price of Bitcoin. Nevertheless, while some altcoins can make investors extremely rich, some are mere scams.
MARKETS
lifewire.com

Be Careful With macOS Monterey on Older Hardware

If you're using an older piece of Apple hardware, like a Mac mini or a pre-silicon chip MacBook Pro, you might want to hold off on installing the newest macOS. Multiple Mac users are reporting issues when trying to install macOS Monterey, with the process typically rendering their machine unusable (i.e., "bricking"). It seems something is going wrong with the post-installation restart process, causing some systems to simply give up on turning on at all. According to MacRumors, the problem seems to be affecting older machines like the Mac mini, iMac, and some models of the MacBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Computecoin Launches Ale Wallet, A Crypto Wallet For The Metaverse

Computecoin, a self-evolving computer built to power the metaverse, launched its crypto wallet, Ale Wallet on Friday, October 29. The company held a simultaneous testnet airdrop to celebrate the wallet’s debut. Ale Wallet is a crypto wallet designed for the metaverse that gives users one-tap access to their CCN (Computecoin’s...
TECHNOLOGY
beincrypto.com

Will November Bring a Massive Altcoin Season?

Bitcoin (BTC) is up 65% in 21 days and has set a new all-time high (ATH) of $67,000. After that, it has been consolidating around $60,000 for the last 2 weeks. Such price action of the largest cryptocurrency provides potentially ideal conditions to initiate altcoin season. In this article, BeInCrypto...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

When Bitcoin Runs, Altcoins Always Follow

When bitcoin’s price shoots up, altcoins start their altseason. The underlying data and on-chain metrics will not match the price movement. Good analysis will seem out-of-sync with the reality you see in the market. The price will go up even after the market turns against you. Screw it - expect altseason.
MARKETS
