CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Rules come first’ – Xavi lays down the law after unveiling as Barca coach

World Soccer Talk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid (AFP) – Xavi Hernandez said Barcelona’s players will have to play by his rules and raise their standards as the club’s new coach laid down a firm message at his unveiling on Monday. Xavi was presented in front of almost 10,000 fans at Camp Nou before signing his...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

I want to go to Barca -- Xavi to Al-Sadd

Xavi says he wants to "go back home" to be Barcelona manager and hopes an agreement can be reached with Al Sadd. The Qatari club have previously said their boss will not be allowed to leave at "this sensitive time of the season". Barca officials are in Doha for talks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Xavi holds first media conference as Barcelona coach

New Barcelona coach Xavi holds his first media conference since his appointment. At Xavi's first press conference, the new Barcelona manager spoke about legends of the past and how he can help the next generation of stars. Xavi was named new coach of Barca on Saturday morning after spending three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Xavi
ESPN

Barcelona confirm Xavi as new coach after Koeman sacking

Barcelona have confirmed that Xavi Hernandez will return to Camp Nou and succeed the sacked Ronald Koeman as coach. Barcelona announced in the early hours of Saturday that Xavi has agreed to a contract through to 2024 after the former Spain midfielder was released from his contract at Qatari club Al-Sadd.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Xavi unveiled as Barcelona new head coach

FC Barcelona have finally unveiled Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach. Following a near-two year pursuit, the club legend - who came through the La Masia academy to become its second all-time appearances leader after Lionel Messi while winning the Champions League four times - will get his elite coaching career underway in the derby against Espanyol on November 20.
SOCCER
The Ringer

Xavi Comes Home

Imagine standing next to Xavi six years ago as he said goodbye to a packed Camp Nou stadium after his last game for FC Barcelona. When he left his beloved club, it appeared to be in perfect condition. In his final season as captain, a campaign in which he humbly accepted a greatly reduced amount of playing time, Barcelona claimed the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Imagine standing next to Xavi that day, and telling him that: “Within six years, Real Madrid will have won the Champions League three times, while Barcelona will not once have returned to the final; within six years, Neymar will have spurned the throne he was due to inherit from Lionel Messi for one in Paris; Messi, following the most humiliating of exits, will join him in France, and this entire empire will lie in ashes, financially and spiritually.” You’d admittedly have to be a brave human being to warn him of all that, but you’d probably not have finished speaking before stadium security was escorting you safely away, on account of your heresy. Yet you’d have been speaking the brutal truth, and now that Xavi returns as his club’s manager, he must face this bitter reality.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Champions Leagues#Spaniard
World Soccer Talk

Al Sadd say deal agreed for Xavi but Barca wait on announcement

Doha (AFP) – Barcelona are set to announce Xavi Hernandez’s dramatic return to the club as coach, after Al Sadd confirmed on Friday a deal has been agreed between the clubs. The Qatari club said in a statement Barca had paid the release clause for Xavi, who has been coaching...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona finally announce Xavi is new first-team coach

Barcelona have finally announced that Xavi is the club’s new manager after another chaotic few days for the Catalan giants. Xavi Hernández returns home 6 years after his goodbye from Camp Nou u2764ufe0f. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021. Al Sadd announced early on Friday that Xavi was heading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Barca welcome Xavi with three-goal collapse, Real Madrid edge Rayo

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona threw away a three-goal half-time lead on the day Xavi Hernandez was appointed coach as Celta Vigo scored in the 96th minute to complete a stunning comeback in La Liga on Saturday. Real Madrid then held off Rayo Vallecano’s revival to win 2-1 and return to...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Xavi appointment delayed as Barca reluctant to pay release clause

Doha (AFP) – Barcelona’s attempt to appoint Xavi Hernandez as coach was held up on Friday over his Al Sadd release clause, with Xavi and Barca considering splitting the payment to complete the deal. Al Sadd announced in a statement earlier on Friday that Barca had agreed to pay the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
World Soccer Talk

‘We’re pioneers’ – Barca’s La Masia finally opens its doors to women

Barcelona (AFP) – When Claudia Riumallo Pineda wakes up, it does not take her long to know where she is. From her bedroom window she can see the Johan Cruyff Stadium inside Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground, where she dreams of one day playing for the women’s first team. She...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Aguero denies ‘rumours’ he will never play again

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero has dismissed as rumours reports a heart condition had ended his playing career, insisting he hoped to be back in action within three months. The 33-year-old Argentine was rushed to hospital on October 30 after suffering breathing problems while playing in the Liga...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Alves agrees Barca return under Xavi

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez’s first signing. Alves, 38, has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September but is ineligible until the transfer window opens early next window. He...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy