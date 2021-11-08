‘Rules come first’ – Xavi lays down the law after unveiling as Barca coach

Imagine standing next to Xavi six years ago as he said goodbye to a packed Camp Nou stadium after his last game for FC Barcelona. When he left his beloved club, it appeared to be in perfect condition. In his final season as captain, a campaign in which he humbly accepted a greatly reduced amount of playing time, Barcelona claimed the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Imagine standing next to Xavi that day, and telling him that: “Within six years, Real Madrid will have won the Champions League three times, while Barcelona will not once have returned to the final; within six years, Neymar will have spurned the throne he was due to inherit from Lionel Messi for one in Paris; Messi, following the most humiliating of exits, will join him in France, and this entire empire will lie in ashes, financially and spiritually.” You’d admittedly have to be a brave human being to warn him of all that, but you’d probably not have finished speaking before stadium security was escorting you safely away, on account of your heresy. Yet you’d have been speaking the brutal truth, and now that Xavi returns as his club’s manager, he must face this bitter reality.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO