For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to cross into the U.S. for reasons that include tourism or family visits. This includes the Pigeon River crossing in Cook County. The local border crossing is a common entry point into the U.S. for residents of northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay. The Grand Portage Lodge and Casino is among the locations cited by Thunder Bay residents as destinations they frequent here in northeastern Minnesota.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO