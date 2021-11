The only thing that mattered for LAFC today, was winning. Regardless of the scenarios, winning was an absolute must, if the black and gold were to have any hope of reaching the postseason. The Colorado Rapids, for their part, were still in the mix for the top spot in the Western Conference, and a first-round bye. The hosts not only made their case for top spot in the West, but put a stop to LAFC’s postseason hopes, with a 5-2 win.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO