CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden's other setback: OPEC+ ignores his plea for help

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3Jvs_0cq4wUsc00

It looks like the future is to head back in history to yet another rerun of an OPEC crisis. Saudi Arabia and others are in an arm-twisting competition with us and other industrialized countries about the price of oil. The cartel, now known as OPEC+ because of the loose addition of Russia, Kazakhstan and a few others, rather likes prices as they are — more than $80 per barrel, with $100 in its sights. They are only increasing production marginally so as not to weaken the price, when most of us here want more oil and we want it cheaper.

The timing is auspicious. Just last week, the buzzword at the Glasgow COP26 climate conference was “sustainability.” The arrival of winter temperatures across the U.S. means that this week’s slogan is likely to be “keeping warm.” That will be a challenge for many: There are also local shortages of fuel oil and natural gas, and so what is available is more expensive.

The OPEC crisis parallel is doubly appropriate because there is talk of opening up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the oil held in salt caves in Louisiana and Texas supposedly for a supply challenge such as the Saudi-led Arab embargo in 1973 or Iran blocking the Persian Gulf, the main source of much of the world’s imported oil. The fact that there is talk about the SPR is surprising: In the past, policymakers and economists have doubted the merit of releasing oil from the SPR merely for what probably will be only a few months of comparatively minor challenges.

We are in this mess because of a failure of diplomacy. As the Financial Times reported on Nov. 4: “The White House has said OPEC+ risks imperiling the global economic recovery by refusing to speed up oil production increases and warned the U.S. was prepared to use ‘all tools’ necessary to lower fuel prices.” It went on: “President Biden has blamed Russian and Saudi oil restraint for a surge in U.S. [gasoline] prices, which have risen 60 percent in the past 12 months.”

It was easy to anticipate this potential train wreck. Despite the huge number of world leaders who turned up in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia were noticeably absent. Putin, along with President Xi Jinping of China had not been expected. But MbS, as he is known, was a surprise no-show. He didn’t appear, either, at the preceding G-20 meeting in Rome. Apparently President Biden wasn’t prepared to meet him and probably some other world leaders were relieved by his absence also. MbS’s reputation still carries the bloodstains of murdered Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

But whatever the merits or otherwise of such protocol games, it complicates the game of bluff often necessary to resolve policy differences. And so it is a reasonable bet that things will get worse before they get better.

This updated OPEC crisis is different in that it also involves natural gas as well as oil. That’s a reflection of the advance of natural gas in the energy mix and also the simple fact that incremental supplies of super-chilled natural gas, known as LNG, cannot be created and shipped around the world as simply as oil production can be increased. Politically, Russia is a major supplier of natural gas, supplied by pipeline to Europe, where it plays multiple different games. The latest, according to the Financial Times, is to lower the amount of its gas in storage reservoirs in Europe.

Don’t expect much unity among consumer nations, other than the normal declarations of shared purpose. Britain has quickly secured an extra four cargoes of Qatari LNG, which should see it through the winter, and make the small Gulf state its gas “supplier of last resort.” It’s looking increasingly like “every man for himself,” a phrase worthy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson , although he hasn’t said it yet.

Because Washington is the talking shop that it is, there is already much being said about why this happened. Republicans are quick to point out that the Biden’s administration’s Day One decision to cancel a pipeline from Canada and limit oil exploration on federal land didn’t help. Being determined to push for a “sustainable” planet is laudable, but not if your electorate is going to be cold this winter. And what happened to American “energy independence”? We sort of were independent — or nearly so, in terms of the balance sheet of energy imports being less than energy exports. But shale oil and shale gas had a rough time, and investors want to recover some of their capital before turning the taps on again.

Political sophisticates will extrapolate all these trends for the implications for the midterm elections, now less than a year away. Perhaps there will be an impact, but the crisis is upon us now. The future is way beyond.

Simon Henderson is the Baker Fellow and director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Follow him on Twitter @shendersongulf.

Comments / 1

Related
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
timesexaminer.com

Kerry Signals Lane Change on China

It's a cry that rings out behind the barbed wire towers so frequently the Chinese guards are numb to it. "Don't do this -- please, don't do this!" This time, it was a fresh blood -- a Uyghur just hauled into headquarters named Abduweli Ayup. He was crying with terror as police started in, sexually torturing him until he passed out. When he woke, he says he remembers the strangest things, like the flies buzzing around the room. For once, he wished he was one of them. "Because no one can torture them. No one can rape them."
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Telegraph

Xi will warn Biden to 'step back' from Taiwan in first major talks

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to warn US President Joe Biden to "take a step back" from the flashpoint area of Taiwan in the pair's most significant meeting to date. The online talks on Monday evening come as Beijing strikes an increasingly aggressive tone over the island, leading to fears of invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheAtlantaVoice

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Xi Jinping
oilandgas360.com

Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil

ABU DHABI (Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ will continue raising oil output cautiously and won’t bow to U.S. pressure to pump faster. President Joe Biden, concerned that gasoline prices at a seven-year high are stoking inflation in America, has called on the 23-nation alliance to turn on the taps and bring down crude prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Biden-Xi summit: What are the key issues?

From Taiwan to Covid and the South China Sea, here are some of the flashpoint issues that US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping may discuss during their virtual summit. - Regional security -  China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade pass annually, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Embargo#Saudi#Arab#Spr#The Financial Times#Russian
AFP

APEC to cut vaccine tariffs, mulls US hosting offer

Pacific Rim leaders agreed to cut tariffs on Covid-19 vaccines at a virtual summit Saturday, but failed to deliver meaningful movement on climate change and reacted coolly to US efforts to re-engage with the region. The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit brought together leaders from 21 member economies, including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in a bid to chart a path to pandemic recovery. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the group discussed an economic "reset" in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. "APEC leaders are determined to work together to defeat Covid-19," she said.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

H.R. McMaster's view of a foreign policy debacle that weakened the US

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "The Longest War: The Enduring Conflict Between the United States and al-Qaeda," from which this piece is adapted. The opinions expressed here are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Industry
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

386K+
Followers
45K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy