NFL

NFL Week 10 odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for all games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) pulled off the upset of the season to date when they toppled the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bill (5-3) 9-6 Sunday. The Detroit Lions (0-8) were on a bye and unable to alter their status as the league’s only winless squad. Below, we look at the Week 10 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Thursday Night Football appears to be a lopsided affair as the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-7). Sunday Night Football features an AFC West showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) are in Nevada for a tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) play a second consecutive prime time game when they hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 10.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Monday, Nov. 8.

TNF: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Ravens -320 (bet $320 to win $100) |Dolphins +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Ravens -6.5 (-120) | Dolphins +6.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Falcons +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Cowboys -400 (bet $400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Falcons +8.5 (-110) | Cowboys -8.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Jaguars +370 (bet $100 to win $370) | Colts -520 (bet $520 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +9.5 (+100) | Colts -9.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Browns +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Patriots -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Browns +2.5 (-105) | Patriots -2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Bills -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bills -12.5 (-115) | Jets +12.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Lions +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Steelers -450 (bet $450 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lions +8.5 (-108) | Steelers -8.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Buccaneers -450 (bet $450 to win $100) | Washington +330 (bet $100 to win $330)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -9.5 (-110) | Washington +9.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Panthers +370 (bet $100 to win $370) | Cardinals -520 (bet $520 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +9.5 (+100) | Cardinals -9.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Vikings +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Chargers -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +2.5 (+100) | Chargers -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Eagles +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Broncos -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Eagles +2.5 (+102) | Broncos -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Seahawks +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Packers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +4.5 (-110) | Packers -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Chiefs -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Raiders +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -2.5 (-117) | Raiders +2.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, bets, predictions for Week 9, 2021: Model backing Saints, Steelers

No game on the Week 9 NFL schedule has a bigger spread than Bills vs. Jaguars. Buffalo is a 14-point favorite at Caesars Sportsbook in the latest Week 9 NFL odds after it knocked off the Dolphins by 15 points. This is the third time in five games that the Bills have been double-digit favorites and they are 1-0-1 in the previous two. Is that enough evidence for you in taking the Bills with your Week 9 NFL bets?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here were the highest-graded Jaguars in Week 10, per Pro Football Focus

Jacksonville couldn’t string together a second-straight win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and the team is still searching for its first winning streak since the midway point of the 2019 season. The Jaguars overcame a 17-0 first-quarter deficit to get within six points on the final drive, but a fumble from Trevor Lawrence that the Colts recovered ended any chance at completing the comeback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

