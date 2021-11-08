NFL Week 10 odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for all games

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) pulled off the upset of the season to date when they toppled the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bill (5-3) 9-6 Sunday. The Detroit Lions (0-8) were on a bye and unable to alter their status as the league’s only winless squad. Below, we look at the Week 10 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Thursday Night Football appears to be a lopsided affair as the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-7). Sunday Night Football features an AFC West showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) are in Nevada for a tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) play a second consecutive prime time game when they hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Houston Texans are on a bye in Week 10.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Monday, Nov. 8.

TNF: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Ravens -320 (bet $320 to win $100) |Dolphins +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Ravens -320 (bet $320 to win $100) |Dolphins +250 (bet $100 to win $250) Against the spread (ATS): Ravens -6.5 (-120) | Dolphins +6.5 (+100)

Ravens -6.5 (-120) | Dolphins +6.5 (+100) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Falcons +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Cowboys -400 (bet $400 to win $100)

Falcons +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Cowboys -400 (bet $400 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Falcons +8.5 (-110) | Cowboys -8.5 (-110)

Falcons +8.5 (-110) | Cowboys -8.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Jaguars +370 (bet $100 to win $370) | Colts -520 (bet $520 to win $100)

Jaguars +370 (bet $100 to win $370) | Colts -520 (bet $520 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +9.5 (+100) | Colts -9.5 (-120)

Jaguars +9.5 (+100) | Colts -9.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Browns +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Patriots -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Browns +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Patriots -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Browns +2.5 (-105) | Patriots -2.5 (-115)

Browns +2.5 (-105) | Patriots -2.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Bills -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Bills -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Jets +550 (bet $100 to win $550) Against the spread (ATS): Bills -12.5 (-115) | Jets +12.5 (-105)

Bills -12.5 (-115) | Jets +12.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Lions +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Steelers -450 (bet $450 to win $100)

Lions +330 (bet $100 to win $330) | Steelers -450 (bet $450 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Lions +8.5 (-108) | Steelers -8.5 (-112)

Lions +8.5 (-108) | Steelers -8.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Buccaneers -450 (bet $450 to win $100) | Washington +330 (bet $100 to win $330)

Buccaneers -450 (bet $450 to win $100) | Washington +330 (bet $100 to win $330) Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -9.5 (-110) | Washington +9.5 (-110)

Buccaneers -9.5 (-110) | Washington +9.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Money line: Panthers +370 (bet $100 to win $370) | Cardinals -520 (bet $520 to win $100)

Panthers +370 (bet $100 to win $370) | Cardinals -520 (bet $520 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +9.5 (+100) | Cardinals -9.5 (-120)

Panthers +9.5 (+100) | Cardinals -9.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Money line: Vikings +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Chargers -145 (bet $145 to win $100)

Vikings +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Chargers -145 (bet $145 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Vikings +2.5 (+100) | Chargers -2.5 (-120)

Vikings +2.5 (+100) | Chargers -2.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Eagles +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Broncos -145 (bet $145 to win $100)

Eagles +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Broncos -145 (bet $145 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Eagles +2.5 (+102) | Broncos -2.5 (-125)

Eagles +2.5 (+102) | Broncos -2.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Seahawks +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Packers -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Seahawks +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Packers -220 (bet $220 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Seahawks +4.5 (-110) | Packers -4.5 (-110)

Seahawks +4.5 (-110) | Packers -4.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

SNF: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Chiefs -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Raiders +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Chiefs -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Raiders +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -2.5 (-117) | Raiders +2.5 (-103)

Chiefs -2.5 (-117) | Raiders +2.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

