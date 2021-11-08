CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 12:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 5 inches, highest amounts on higher elevations. * WHERE...Northern Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Frequent Snow Showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Kalkaska, Crawford, Otsego and Roscommon Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions within the heavier snow bands.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:52:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end this morning along the north coast and northern portions of the Olympics. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elwha River At McDonald Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, the Elwha River will flood roads...much of the pasture land along the river...and several residential areas. Erosion may damage river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 22.7 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.2 feet on 11/26/1949. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Central Willamette Valley and Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rainfall from the past several days has produced saturated soil conditions over the region. The strong winds combined with the saturated soils will likely contribute to tree damage and possible power outages.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Skagit County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South wind gusts of 45-50 MPH this morning, West winds late this morning into the afternoon of gusts to 35 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall from the past several days has produced saturated soil conditions over the region. The strong winds combined with the saturated soils will likely contribute to tree damage and possible power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected for the beaches and headlands. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected for the coastal communities. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; North Coast; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca and North Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide is expected to be 1 to 1.5 feet above the tide table prediction during the daytime high tides today.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and Vicinity and Seattle and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 16:24:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Central Washington Cascades this afternoon after a final push this morning that could turn rivers up again. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and evening keeping any addition precipitation later today into Tuesday in the mountains. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads and much of the low pasture land in the river valley. A stage of 16 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM PST Monday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river crested and is falling. It is expected to rise again this afternoon to a crest of 15.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.3 feet on 11/19/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clallam FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Clallam. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Forks, Beaver, Sekiu, Joyce, Neah Bay, Clallam Bay, La Push, Sappho, Quillayute and Ozette. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 18:41:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end late this morning into the early afternoon hours in the Northern Washington Cascades. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon into tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM PST Monday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.0 feet on 02/10/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy