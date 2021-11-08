High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clallam FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Clallam. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Forks, Beaver, Sekiu, Joyce, Neah Bay, Clallam Bay, La Push, Sappho, Quillayute and Ozette. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0