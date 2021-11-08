Coastal Flood Warning issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 03:32:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause severe near record flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate and possibly damage many roads...farmlands and residential areas. Levees may be damaged. Flood areas will also include headwaters tributaries...and other streams in the Skagit basin. This level for this location corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 31.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PST Monday was 31.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.4 feet on 11/25/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

