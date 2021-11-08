Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 16:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 15:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Skagit FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, Sumas, Concrete, Deming, Point Roberts, Lynden, Ferndale, Blaine, Mount Baker, Rockport, Marblemount, Newhalem, Diablo Lake, Birch Bay, Peaceful Valley, Everson, Nooksack, Lyman and Hamilton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
