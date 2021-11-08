CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 13:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 12:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 5 inches, highest amounts on higher elevations. * WHERE...Northern Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 03:32:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause severe near record flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate and possibly damage many roads...farmlands and residential areas. Levees may be damaged. Flood areas will also include headwaters tributaries...and other streams in the Skagit basin. This level for this location corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 31.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PST Monday was 31.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.4 feet on 11/25/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
County
Dare County, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:52:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end this morning along the north coast and northern portions of the Olympics. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elwha River At McDonald Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, the Elwha River will flood roads...much of the pasture land along the river...and several residential areas. Erosion may damage river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 22.7 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.2 feet on 11/26/1949. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 03:26:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, the Nooksack River flooding will be widespread with swift water covering farm lands and many roads. Highway 9 north of Acme may be impassable. Erosion may affect some river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM PST Monday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall for awhile and then rise again to a crest of 8.3 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.5 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:13:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:40 AM PST Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 11/18/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 16:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 15:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Juan .The heaviest rain will end within an hour or so but the streams will drain for several more hours until the flooding ends. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, San Juan County. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1140 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Friday Harbor, Eastsound, Waldron Island and Roche Harbor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Frequent Snow Showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Kalkaska, Crawford, Otsego and Roscommon Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions within the heavier snow bands.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:12:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:22:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 215 PM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River At Randle affecting Lewis County. .A cold front will move through the area this afternoon with a brief burst of heavy rain. Behind the front rain will taper off quickly and snow levels will drop significantly. The Cowlitz river will continue to recede today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding will continue this morning. * WHERE...Cowlitz River At Randle. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, the Cowlitz River will spill into low fields along river from the vicinity of Randle downstream through Riffe Lake...with shallow water over a few roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to recede today and be around 16.0 feet by late tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 05/18/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Central Washington Cascades this afternoon after a final push this morning that could turn rivers up again. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and evening keeping any addition precipitation later today into Tuesday in the mountains. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads...including the Snohomish-Monroe highway...and low areas of the lower Snohomish valley that are not protected by levees. A stage of 27 feet on the Snohomish River corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM PST Monday was 27.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fluctuate above flood stage with a maximum value of 27.7 feet this afternoon. It will fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.7 feet on 01/24/1959. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 16:24:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Central Washington Cascades this afternoon after a final push this morning that could turn rivers up again. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and evening keeping any addition precipitation later today into Tuesday in the mountains. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River Near Monroe. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Snohomish River will flood several roads and much of the low pasture land in the river valley. A stage of 16 feet at this location corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM PST Monday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river crested and is falling. It is expected to rise again this afternoon to a crest of 15.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.3 feet on 11/19/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:19:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 11:04:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 715 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. Snohomish River Near Monroe affecting Snohomish County. Skykomish River Near Gold Bar affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Central Washington Cascades this afternoon after a final push this morning that could turn rivers up again. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and evening keeping any addition precipitation later today into Tuesday in the mountains. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skykomish River Near Gold Bar. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, the Skykomish River will cause minor flooding of low pasture lands and low lying roads...including Index-Galena Rd and Tualco Loop Rd. A stage of 15 feet on the Skykomish River corresponds to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river fell below flood stage this morning, but is expected to rise again, possibly above flood stage this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.8 feet on 01/14/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 06:21:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Skagit and Whatcom. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 808 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bellingham, Sedro-Woolley, Sumas, Concrete, Deming, Point Roberts, Lynden, Ferndale, Blaine, Mount Baker, Rockport, Marblemount, Newhalem, Diablo Lake, Birch Bay, Peaceful Valley, Everson, Nooksack, Lyman and Hamilton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chelan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM PST. Target Area: Chelan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The River may be out of its banks in spots and onto the Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 25.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM PST Monday was 26.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 20.3 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.9 feet on 11/20/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:43:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-16 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to slowly recede this week but will remain in Minor Flood Stage through at least Friday. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 2.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Monday was 2.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 2.5 feet today but continue to slowly fall through the rest of the week while remaining in Minor Flood Stage. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.5 Mon 8 am 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

