Coastal Flood Warning issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 645 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Observed flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over Skagit county and the Northern Washington Cascades late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. The crest this morning on the Samish river near Burlington will be a new record. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Major, Record flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9000.0 cfs, the Samish River will cause moderate flooding from Old Hwy 99 down to Samish Bay, flooding many areas of farm land along the river and further away. Samish Island Road will flood, cutting off Samish Island. There will also be flooding of residences, businesses, and the following roads: Sam Bell, Farm To Market, Allen, Thomas, Green, and Steelhead Lane. Levees could breech as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 10200.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM PST Monday was 10200.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is cresting now and is expected to begin to fall, falling below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 617.2 cfs late Thursday morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9870.0 cfs on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
