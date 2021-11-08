CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Coastal Flood Warning issued for East Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 12:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 5 inches, highest amounts on higher elevations. * WHERE...Northern Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Frequent Snow Showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Kalkaska, Crawford, Otsego and Roscommon Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions within the heavier snow bands.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 03:32:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause severe near record flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate and possibly damage many roads...farmlands and residential areas. Levees may be damaged. Flood areas will also include headwaters tributaries...and other streams in the Skagit basin. This level for this location corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 31.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PST Monday was 31.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 37.4 feet on 11/25/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 03:26:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Whatcom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, the Nooksack River flooding will be widespread with swift water covering farm lands and many roads. Highway 9 north of Acme may be impassable. Erosion may affect some river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM PST Monday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall for awhile and then rise again to a crest of 8.3 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.5 feet on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:15:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:13:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Nooksack River At Ferndale affecting Whatcom County. Nooksack River At North Cedarville affecting Whatcom County. South Fork Nooksack River At Saxon Bridge affecting Whatcom County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .A brief burst of heavy rain later this morning into this afternoon will have a final push on the river levels but should only drive them up slightly more before the rains taper off. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:40 AM PST Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 11/18/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Erosion#Swimming#Coastal Flood Warning#Core Banks#The High Surf Advisory#Beaufort Marine Lab Nc
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bellevue and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected for the beaches and headlands. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected for the coastal communities. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Central Willamette Valley and Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rainfall from the past several days has produced saturated soil conditions over the region. The strong winds combined with the saturated soils will likely contribute to tree damage and possible power outages.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 12:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 645 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit Observed flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over Skagit county and the Northern Washington Cascades late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. The crest this morning on the Samish river near Burlington will be a new record. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Major, Record flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9000.0 cfs, the Samish River will cause moderate flooding from Old Hwy 99 down to Samish Bay, flooding many areas of farm land along the river and further away. Samish Island Road will flood, cutting off Samish Island. There will also be flooding of residences, businesses, and the following roads: Sam Bell, Farm To Market, Allen, Thomas, Green, and Steelhead Lane. Levees could breech as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 10200.0 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM PST Monday was 10200.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is cresting now and is expected to begin to fall, falling below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 617.2 cfs late Thursday morning. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9870.0 cfs on 01/08/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra, eastern St. Croix, and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Susitna Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY FOR BROAD PASS * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Broad Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph combined with temperatures between 10 and 25 below through Broad Pass will cause dangerously wind chills both Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 04:36:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 600 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. Bogachiel River Near La Push affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end along the north coast this morning. The Bogachiel River will crest at record levels late this morning before receding this afternoon and tonight. The Elwa river will be lower, cresting at minor flood severity this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Bogachiel River Near La Push. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, the Bogachiel River will cause major flooding from State Highway 110 near the Bogachiel bridge down to its mouth. Deep...swiftly moving water will inundate residential areas and SR 110 in the valley near the Bogachiel River bridge. Homes and businesses will be inundated in La Push near the mouth of the river. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Bogachiel River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Monday was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.8 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.6 feet on 11/06/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 00:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 215 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Olympics this morning. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 17.7 feet through this afternoon. The river will slowly recede tonight and Tuesday dropping below flood stage late Tuesday. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy