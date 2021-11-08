CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-08 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 12:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 5 inches, highest amounts on higher elevations. * WHERE...Northern Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego, Roscommon by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Frequent Snow Showers. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Kalkaska, Crawford, Otsego and Roscommon Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions within the heavier snow bands.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds on beaches and headlands. * WHERE...Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Willamette Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall from the past several days has produced saturated soil conditions over the region. The strong winds combined with the saturated soils will likely contribute to tree damage and possible power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
#Erosion#Swimming#The High Surf Advisory#Ocracoke Inlet Nc
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bellevue and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern St. Thomas. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bremerton and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Seattle and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bremerton and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and Vicinity and Seattle and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-16 16:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-18 15:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Juan .The heaviest rain will end within an hour or so but the streams will drain for several more hours until the flooding ends. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, San Juan County. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1140 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Friday Harbor, Eastsound, Waldron Island and Roche Harbor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 05:52:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PST. Target Area: Clallam The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Elwha River At McDonald Bridge affecting Clallam County. .Heavy rain will come to an end this morning along the north coast and northern portions of the Olympics. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elwha River At McDonald Bridge. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, the Elwha River will flood roads...much of the pasture land along the river...and several residential areas. Erosion may damage river banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 22.7 feet midday. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.2 feet on 11/26/1949. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 06:16:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 00:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 215 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain will come to an end over the Olympics this morning. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon and tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Monday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Monday was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 17.7 feet through this afternoon. The river will slowly recede tonight and Tuesday dropping below flood stage late Tuesday. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 10/20/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 11:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-16 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 18:41:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end late this morning into the early afternoon hours in the Northern Washington Cascades. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon into tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM PST Monday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.0 feet on 02/10/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Everett and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west wind gusts 30 to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 07:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Skagit County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South wind gusts of 45-50 MPH this morning, West winds late this morning into the afternoon of gusts to 35 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Skagit County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clallam FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following areas, Clallam and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until noon PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Queets, La Push and Mount Olympus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Everett and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Everett and Vicinity WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west wind gusts 30 to 50 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 09:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-16 21:33:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clallam FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Clallam. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River and stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Forks, Beaver, Sekiu, Joyce, Neah Bay, Clallam Bay, La Push, Sappho, Quillayute and Ozette. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

