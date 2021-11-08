High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-15 05:06:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 18:41:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 115 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Heavy rain will come to an end late this morning into the early afternoon hours in the Northern Washington Cascades. Snow levels will drop significantly this afternoon into tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Concrete. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause major flooding from Rockport downstream through Sedro Woolley. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate many roads...farms...and some business and residential areas especially Cape Horn...Hamilton...and Thunderbird. Cockreham Island...the Nookachamps area and the Sterling area will be inundated. Levees east of Sedro Woolley may be damaged. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 1 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 AM PST Monday was 37.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.2 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 39.0 feet on 02/10/1951. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

