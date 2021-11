The newest patch to Final Fantasy XI is a big deal. No, not just because there’s a new installment of the Voracious Resurgence, although that is in and of itself a big deal, being more story content in a game that we were long ago told would get no more new story content. What makes it a big deal is the addition of the new Master Level system, which kind of alters the entire dynamic of how the game works by offering up a new style of leveling for players who have mastered a job. Oh, and it also allows you to increase the level of your subjob, too.

