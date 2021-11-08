CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0Rnr_0cq4tpKO00

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) travel to meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) for Sunday Night Football in Week 10 at Allegiant Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Chiefs vs. Raiders odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Chiefs faced a Green Bay Packers team missing QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9, and they scratched out a 13-7 win in an unexpected defensive battle. The Under has cashed in four straight outings for Kansas City.

The Raiders were tripped up 23-16 on the road against the New York Giants in Week 9, snapping a modest two-game win and cover streak. Las Vegas is 3-1 SU/2-2 ATS in four games at home with the Over going 3-1.

Chiefs at Raiders odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 9:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Chiefs -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Raiders +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Chiefs -2.5, -117 (bet $100 to win $117) | Raiders +2.5, -103 (bet $103 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5, O: -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | U: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Kansas City 5-4 | Las Vegas 5-3
  • ATS: Kansas City 2-7 | Las Vegas 4-4
  • O/U: Kansas City 4-5 | Las Vegas 4-4

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Chiefs at Raiders head-to-head

These AFC West rivals meet twice every year. The most recent meeting was in Las Vegas in Week 11 last season when the Chiefs came away with a 35-31 win as the Raiders covered a 7.5-point number with an Over result. The Raiders stunned the Chiefs in Arrowhead in Week 5, winning outright 40-32 as 11-point underdogs in another easy Over.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @WinWithJoe on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 5

Related
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes roasted for cringe TikTok video with fiancée, brother

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being roasted for his mood in a TikTok video featuring the QB, his fianceé, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson. Jackson filmed a selfie video of himself, Matthews, and the All-Pro QB “enjoying” a hang outside of a bar/restaurant. Well, at least Jackson and Matthews seem to be having a good time. Contrary to the upbeat nature of the MC Hammer remix Jackson puts over the TikTok, Patrick doesn’t exactly emit exuberance towards the camera.
NFL
FanSided

What did the Raiders player throw off the field on SNF?

During the second quarter of Sunday Night Football, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson stopped play to throw something off the field. NFL fans were hyped for the Las Vegas Raiders to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The silver and black, overall, have been playing great football all year, leading them to the top of the AFC West. But the Chiefs were looking to try and keep rebounding after an inauspicious start to the year.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders add veteran cornerback

The Raiders are adding a veteran to a cornerback position that has been hit hard by injuries. Desmond Trufant, a nine-year veteran who played two games this year with the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Raiders. Two Raiders cornerbacks are on the injured-reserve list — Trayvon Mullen and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders lineman finds scissors in the middle of field vs. Chiefs

We’re not exactly sure what was going on in the middle of the second quarter between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. In the midst of a tie game of seven points apiece, the two teams lined up against each other and before the Chiefs could snap the ball, a Raiders defensive player held things up for a few seconds to identify something unknown on the field.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Chiefs#The New York Giants#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Afc
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
SB Nation

DeSean Jackson had the most bizarre fumble of the NFL season

DeSean Jackson has a reputation for always trying to do a little too much on the football field. As a high school recruit, Jackson gained notoriety at an All-American game for fumbling on a breakaway touchdown when he flipped into the end zone. Jackson fumbled on the one-yard-line while celebrating again on the Philadelphia Eagles once he got to the NFL. Whether he was making overly ambitious decisions as a punt returner or earning taunting penalties on touchdowns, Jackson’s career as a wide receiver has never been boring.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Still Searching For Wide Receivers, Raiders Added a 4.27 Speedster on Wednesday

In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
NFL
Las Vegas Sun

Raiders confront feeling of ‘guilt’ out of Ruggs’ charges in fatal crash

Derek Carr touched on and eventually listed off several emotions the Raiders were experiencing Wednesday at the team’s Henderson headquarters regarding the death of Tina Tintor in a fatal crash allegedly caused by former teammate Henry Ruggs III. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson added another on Thursday — guilt. “We like...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
raidersbeat.com

Sounds Like the Von Miller Trade Might Have Cost the Raiders a Chance at Fletcher Cox

Leave it to the Broncos to screw up a trade for the Raiders. Actually, the Rams might be more to blame. It has been well-documented that the Raiders were trying to trade the Eagles for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, but it sounds like the reason the trade fell through was because his price jumped up after the Von Miller trade.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy