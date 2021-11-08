CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture.

Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler.

(source: CBS)

The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high country towns like Aspen, Bailey, and even Breckenridge could be slightly warmer than Denver Monday afternoon.

(source: CBS)

The limited moisture associated with the front will stay north of Colorado through Tuesday evening. Then moisture will increase across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday as a storm system approaches from the west. The storm has the wrong trajectory for any signification moisture for Denver or the Front Range but the mountains will get periods of snow combined with gusty winds from Tuesday night through Thursday night.

During these 48 hours, travelers should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slower than normal traffic. Specific snowfall forecasts vary across the various weather forecast models, but most agree that mountain areas above 9,500 feet and north of Highway 50 will get 5-12 inches of snow. Lower amounts are expected for the southern mountains.

(source: CBS)

In the Denver metro area, a few light rain showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday and it’s possible there could be a few snow flakes in town Thursday morning. No accumulating snow is expected for lower elevations. Even the foothills west of Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins should get very minimal snow this week.

