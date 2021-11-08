CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Diana's Friend Walks Away From 'The Crown' Over Lack of Respect

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jemima Khan has quit "The Crown" citing concern over levels of respect and compassion in its portrayal of the royal's final...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Fergie’s Ex-Husband Could Ruin Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee This Way

Prince Andrew could, allegedly, ruin Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee net year. Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth have always been close. In fact, there are reports that the Duke of York is the monarch’s favorite son. Since Princess Anne and Prince Andrew has a 10-year age gap, the queen had more time to prepare for the birth of her two youngest children. Reports also revealed that the queen became more relaxed, and she was also warmer toward Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pippa Middleton Heartbreak: Kate Middleton’s Sister Feuding With Husband James Matthews, Jealous Of Prince William, Duchess’s Marriage?

Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Prince William
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Peter Morgan
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Cinemas#British Royal Family#Season Five#Pakistani#The Sunday Times
nickiswift.com

How Camilla Parker Bowles Felt After Princess Diana's Tell-All Interview

Princess Diana's November 1995 interview with Martin Bashir for BBC1 Panorama "changed the course of royal history," as ITV News put it. More than 23 million people around the world tuned in to watch Lady Di spill the beans about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles amid his involvement with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per ITV News. Diana didn't disappoint — the public, that is. The British royal family, unsurprisingly, is said to have been furious at the Princess of Wales for breaking Queen Elizabeth II's unspoken rule to "never complain, never explain," the Independent noted.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

11 hilarious photos of royals at home, from Prince Harry to Prince Charles

There must be millions of photographs taken of the royal family, from royal weddings and official occasions through to special family moments, but there's nothing quite like a candid snap at home. Here are the funniest unplanned pictures of the family inside of their homes, featuring everyone from Prince William and Prince Harry to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla…
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Queer Mourning of Princess Diana

My earliest memory of Princess Diana is actually of myself, as a young gay boy, playing dress up. Wearing a tulle skirt, a plastic tiara and a selection of rings that were far too big for my fingers, I’d do my very best Lady Di. I was only four years...
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy