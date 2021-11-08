CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Subpostmasters face ‘imminent financial ruin’, Horizon inquiry hearing told

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAqHN_0cq4tAZx00
Financial News

The Post Office and the Government have been urged to compensate workers who face “imminent financial ruin” after being falsely accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to flaws within the Horizon accounting system.

Between 2000 and 2014, 736 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses (SPMs) were prosecuted based on information from the Horizon system, installed and maintained by Fujitsu.

However in December 2019, a High Court judge ruled that Horizon’s system contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

Since then dozens of SPMs have had criminal convictions overturned, and an inquiry into the scandal has been launched.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326YfA_0cq4tAZx00
Former Post Office worker Noel Thomas, who was convicted of false accounting in 2006, celebrates with his daughter Sian outside the Royal Courts of Justice in April after having his conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Sam Stein QC, addressing the inquiry on behalf of 151 postal workers affected by the scandal, demanded that his clients receive immediate compensation as many face “imminent financial ruin”.

“Today ex-SPMs face imminent financial ruin,” he said.

“The truth of it is people are in financial ruin. People will lose their homes unless something is done urgently to assist them.

“Some may not survive the lifetime of this inquiry due to stress-related illnesses.”

Mr Stein told the court: “This scandal has always been about money and reputation.

“On the one hand the Post Office presented a dishonest picture of its finances and its system, and sought to preserve its reputation at all costs, on the other the Post Office attacked the financial integrity of SPMs and destroyed their reputations.

“Despite the judgments in the High Court, civil court of appeal, and the court of criminal appeals, SPMs are still not in receipt of any adequate financial redress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rt6N_0cq4tAZx00
Karen Wilson, widow of postmaster Julian Wilson who died in 2016, holds a photograph of her husband outside the Royal Courts of Justice in April after his conviction was overturned (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

The court heard of the “stigma” and “reputational loss” suffered by those falsely accused of theft, fraud and false accounting.

“All of our clients experienced terrible stigma in their communities, which in many cases remains to this date,” he said.

“In the hearings that will start next year, you will hear heart-rending accounts of those whose children were bullied or spat at.

“Those who died before their names could be cleared, and many who contemplated or attempted suicide.

“Many suffer still under the stigma of years of reputational loss.”

Mr Stein demanded that the Post Office repay the legal costs of the SPMs’ High Court civil litigation.

The inquiry may return for a further preliminary hearing, depending on submissions from all parties involved, between December 12-17 of this year, chair Sir Wyn Williams said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stephen Port detective ‘thought victims could be drug addicts due to appearance’

A detective investigating the death of two young men murdered by serial killer Stephen Port wrongly suspected they might be drug addicts, an inquest jury has heard. Detective Sergeant Peter Sweetman said Jack Taylor – Port’s fourth and final victim – had the “stature and appearance” of someone who might use drugs, and had a similar working theory over the death of Gabriel Kovari, the second man killed by the drug-rape predator.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Post Office#Fujitsu#The High Court
Computer Weekly

Number of subpostmasters appealing convictions reaches 137 at one legal firm

Former subpostmasters continue to appeal the criminal convictions they received as a result of unexplained accounting shortfalls in their Post Office branches, with 137 appeals in progress with a single solicitor firm. The Post Office Horizon scandal, often described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history, saw subpostmasters...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Examiner

A police officer is killed in action, and a civilian panel outrageously recommends her suspension

Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s FBI raids journalist’s home in affront to 1st Amendment

The Department of Justice executed an early-morning raid last week on journalist James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, a publication known for hidden-camera sting operations and whistleblower-based reports. The raid was in response to an investigation into the alleged theft of a diary belonging to Biden’s daughter Ashley, and raised concerns about the Biden administration adhering to the constitutional right to a free press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How off-the-bench is controversial Rittenhouse trial Judge Schroeder? As a prosecutor, I have some thoughts

The case of Kyle Rittenhouse will go to the jury this week, where 12 citizens will decide whether he intentionally shot three men, killing two of them, or if he acted in self-defense against lawless rioters whom he reasonably believed threatened his life. Most people (and it seems most of the news media) made up their minds about Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence long before the trial began. Like so many issues today, what is happening in a Wisconsin courtroom is a substitute for many conversations — or confrontations — that overwhelm us on a daily basis. But the case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prison plans could see inmates released earlier

Scottish ministers have launched a consultation that could lead to prisoners being released after serving a third of their sentence. The 12-week consultation on the reform of bail and custody puts forward a number of proposals which could feature in future legislation. One question asks if short-term inmates should be...
POLITICS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Documented

Immigrant Workers Endure Long Waits to Get Excluded Workers Funds

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. City Limits reported that even though New York’s Excluded Workers Fund is no longer accepting applications, some applicants are stuck in limbo as they wait for money from the fund. Some applied […] The post Immigrant Workers Endure Long Waits to Get Excluded Workers Funds appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy