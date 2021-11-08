CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brexit trade deal in danger of unravelling if UK triggers Article 16, SDLP warns

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BEd9_0cq4t68I00

The Brexit trade deal will be at risk of unravelling if the UK moves to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol, the SDLP leader has warned.

Colum Eastwood said such unilateral action by the UK would wreck the trust required to sustain an international agreement.

Mr Eastwood said the EU had tabled proposals that addressed all the problems with the protocol that had been raised by people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

He said the UK demand for the removal of the oversight role of the European Court of Justice was not an issue of concern in the region and, as such, was a “red herring” forwarded by those who wanted the negotiations to fail.

It’s a red herring, it’s a nonsense and it’s become a red line because some people don’t want to solve the problems around the protocol

Asked about the prospect of the EU taking retaliatory action if the UK suspends the protocol, potentially by axing the trade deal, Mr Eastwood told a Stormont press conference:

“If you’re the European Union or any country around the world and you enter into an agreement with another country, say for example the United Kingdom, if they continue to not live up to their responsibilities around a deal, we have no trust, these trade agreements need trust to be at the heart of them.

“What I’m really worried about is we have a reckless Prime Minister, we’ve Lord Frost who is absolutely ideological about this stuff, and they are not serious about doing a deal (on the protocol).

“That means there’s no trust between the European Commission, European Union and the British Government. How can we, on that footing, expect for things not to unravel further?

“The best thing to do is for people to be serious about the issues, sit down and resolve them in an adult fashion. But this kind of megaphone diplomacy threatening to trigger Article 16 – what does Article 16 actually do? It has a further negotiation.

“Why don’t we negotiate in the negotiation we’re in right now, that’s the best way to solve the problems.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3zmO_0cq4t68I00
A double decker bus was hijacked and burned out near Rathcoole in Newtownabbey on Sunday night (David Young/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Eastwood also condemned the “thugs” who burned a bus in a loyalist estate on the outskirts of Belfast on Sunday night.

He suggested it was part of orchestrated violence in protest against the protocol.

“That tap has been turned on but it’s being controlled. It’s absolutely wrong,” he said of the recent violence.

“I frankly think that people like Lord Frost and senior members of the DUP need to think very carefully about the language that they’re using, because they’re creating more and more instability on the streets of Northern Ireland.

“We should take away the threat to these institutions, we should take away the pretence that there’s some big battle around the protocol when it’s absolutely clear to anybody that the European Union have offered the people of Northern Ireland everything that they asked for.

“Now they (the UK Government and DUP) are talking about the ECJ, nobody I have ever met on the streets of Belfast or Derry or Newry or anywhere else has raised the issue of the ECJ.

“It’s a red herring, it’s a nonsense and it’s become a red line because some people don’t want to solve the problems around the protocol.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

EU to consider all of its tools if Article 16 is triggered

The EU will consider all of the tools at its disposal if the UK Government triggers Article 16, Maros Sefcovic has warned. The European Commission vice-president said if the British Government suspends the Northern Ireland Protocol, it will have “serious consequences” for the region and Brussels’ relationship with the UK.
POLITICS
newschain

Stormont is not implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol – First Minister

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has insisted the Stormont Agriculture Minister is not implementing the Brexit Protocol. The DUP representative was also questioned over his party’s boycott of North-South Ministerial Council meetings during Executive Office questions in the Stormont Assembly on Monday. The exchanges came as “intensified talks” were...
POLITICS
newschain

Triggering Article 16 will create poisonous instability, Haigh warns

Labour has warned the Government against invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying that it would provoke “further poisonous instability”. In a speech in Belfast, shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh also cautioned against the dangers of a “damaging trade dispute” between the UK and the EU.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit trade war would have ‘immediate and devastating’ effect on UK economy, industry warns

British business chiefs have urged Boris Johnson’s government against suspending the Brexit agreement with the EU, warning it could launch a “devastating” trade war in the weeks ahead.Brexit minister Lord Frost said last week that the option to trigger Article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol remained on the table if “significant gaps” with the EU cannot be bridged, but appeared to seek to calm the row for now. But while Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission negotiator, welcomed the “change in tone” from the UK, Brussels is prepared for immediate retaliatory measures against the UK if No 10 does...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colum Eastwood
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UK risks trade war with EU over Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is once again at the center of post-Brexit tensions between the United Kingdom and the European Union, after both sides fired up the rhetoric in recent days before promising to intensify talks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Brexit minister, David Frost, argue that the Northern Ireland...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit: UK pulls back from imminent threat to suspend Northern Ireland deal and trigger EU trade war

The UK has pulled back from an early suspension of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland – and a trade war with the EU – arguing further talks can still avert the crisis.Boris Johnson has been moving closer to triggering Article 16 of the protocol, accusing the EU of failing to abide by the agreement he negotiated, amid anger over the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea.Ireland has argued that would leave Brussels with no choice but to suspend the trade deal for the entire UK, which could result in punishing tariffs for exporters.In a statement to the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unravel#Trade Agreements#Uk#Sdlp#Eu#Stormont#The European Union#The European Commission#The British Government
newschain

UK playing ‘very dangerous game’ with Article 16 threat

A UK Government move to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could endanger the entire Brexit withdrawal deal, Sinn Fein’s President has said. Mary Lou McDonald was referencing the potential for the EU to take retaliatory action if the UK follows through with its threat to trigger the suspension mechanism – Article 16 – in the post-Brexit arrangements for Irish Sea trade.
U.K.
The Independent

UK’s Brexit losses more than 178 times bigger than trade deal gains

All of Boris Johnson’s new post-Brexit trade deals put together will have an economic benefit of just £3 to £7 per person over the next 15 years, according to the government’s own figures.The tiny economic boost – amounting to just 0.01 to 0.02 per cent of GDP, and less than 50p per person a year – is dwarfed by the economic hit from leaving the EU, which the government estimates at 4 per cent of GDP over the same period.According to analysis commissioned by The Independent from top academics at the University of Sussex UK Trade Policy Observatory, the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Brexit: UK -EU trade deal could collapse over NI row, says Coveney

The UK's trade deal with the EU could collapse in a row over Northern Ireland, says a senior Irish minister. The UK is thought to be preparing to suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney hinted the EU could terminate the Trade and Cooperation Agreement...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: John Major says triggering Article 16 would be 'absurd'

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said that triggering Article 16 and suspending parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be "colossally stupid". He added that to suspend parts of the protocol "would be absurd". The protocol is the special Brexit deal agreed to prevent a hard border on...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain are seeking a belated renegotiated deal on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth trade in goods in the U.K.’s Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU’s single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important U.K. fishing licenses off of France.
ECONOMY
Metro International

UK Brexit negotiator says Britain will not trigger Article 16 today

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain will not trigger an emergency provision in its Brexit deal on Friday, its negotiator said on arriving for talks with the European Union’s pointman aimed at overcoming disagreements over trade across the Irish border. The emergency measures, called Article 16, allows either side to take unilateral action...
EUROPE
BBC

Brexit: UK would be 'reckless' to use Article 16, says taoiseach

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said it would be "irresponsible and reckless" for the UK to use Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. It is the provision which allows parts of the protocol to be unilaterally suspended if they are causing serious difficulties. The UK government said in...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Irish PM Martin: Would be unwise, reckless for UK to trigger Article 16

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that it would be unwise and reckless for the British government to trigger Article 16, as reported by Reuters. "Triggering Article 16 would have far-reaching implications for UK-EU relations." "UK raising of the ECJ issue is disingenuous and wrong." "Current situation with...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK-New Zealand trade deal criticised by Edwin Poots

The UK's trade deal with New Zealand has been heavily criticised by Stormont's agriculture minister. Edwin Poots said the deal is a "very serious threat" to NI farmers. It will mean that all tariffs or trade taxes will ultimately be removed from New Zealand's exports of lamb, beef and butter to the UK.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
102K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy