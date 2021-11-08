PepsiCo buying electric trucks from Tesla- CNBC

If my mailbox was a cat’s litter box, and the cat turds were the emails I was actually interested in reading, the cat litter would be the nonstop flood of pitches for stories from various companies with some kind of agenda they want to promote, from car sales to car parts or accessories or services or insurance or whatever. I usually ignore them. I didn’t ignore one today, but not really for good reasons. The headline caught my eye: “Tesla’s Cybertruck is the Best Overall Buy Among Electric Trucks [New Analysis].” It caught my eye because how the hell is anyone calling a truck that doesn’t yet exist a “best buy?”

