Winter weather preparedness week, day 1: Precip. types and warnings

INDIANAPOLIS – This week is winter weather preparedness week in central Indiana. Every day will feature a different topic to get you ready for the upcoming winter season.

Day 1’s topic is the different precipitation types and the different watches and warnings that may be issued during the winter season.

Precipitation Types

Whether it is sleet, freezing rain, rain, or snow, it is important to prepare for all four.

In a column of air, if the entire column is above freezing, it will rain. If there are warm layers above below-freezing layers, depending on the thickness of the warm layer, it will either sleet or freezing rain will occur. If the entire column is below freezing, it will snow.

Watches & Warnings

The National Weather Service Office in Indianapolis issues different watches and warnings based on different criteria. The entire criteria for each product can be found on their website .

