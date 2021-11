On April 2, they had a losing record. On June 2, they had a losing record. On Aug. 2, they had a losing record. On Nov. 2, they became world champions. The Braves, who had become a running joke for their inability to get it right in the postseason, completed one of the most astonishing runs the grand old game has ever seen, winning Game 6 by a landslide — final score: 7-0 — and the World Series 4-2. They did it behind Max Fried, a pitcher who was 1 year, 9 months and 10 days old when the Atlanta-era Braves claimed their first championship. (Another lefty won Game 6 on Oct. 28, 1995 — Tom Glavine.)

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO