Nebraska State

Nebraska man dies after drowning at Kirwin National Refuge

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pj1RD_0cq4rYIt00

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 61-year-old Nebraska man is dead following a drowning at Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said after 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a drowning. The search was discontinued around 11 p.m. It resumed Sunday morning. The victim, David J. Burce of Beatrice, Nebraska, was found about 12:40 p.m. Sunday with the assistance of the Mitchell County Dive Team.

The sheriff’s office said Bruce had attempted to swim to a boat that had drifted out into the water but could not reach it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

