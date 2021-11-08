Nebraska man dies after drowning at Kirwin National Refuge

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 61-year-old Nebraska man is dead following a drowning at Kirwin National Wildlife Refuge.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said after 5 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a drowning. The search was discontinued around 11 p.m. It resumed Sunday morning. The victim, David J. Burce of Beatrice, Nebraska, was found about 12:40 p.m. Sunday with the assistance of the Mitchell County Dive Team.

The sheriff’s office said Bruce had attempted to swim to a boat that had drifted out into the water but could not reach it.

