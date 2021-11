This new Hide My Email option lets you use an anonymous email address to sign up for website and app accounts. Hide My Email is a new feature introduced in iOS/iPadOS 15 designed to help you stay more private online. Available with iCloud+, this feature is an improved version of the existing Sign in with Apple service that lets you use an anonymous Apple ID to register with certain apps and websites. But Sign in with Apple works only with supported apps and sites, while Hide My Email lets you use a random email address for any website. Here's how it works.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO