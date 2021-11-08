Norfolk State has high expectations after MEAC men’s basketball championship, NCAA Tournament trip

Norfolk State returnee Nyzaiah Chambers dunks against North Carolina Central defenders at Scope Arena during the quarterfinals of the 2021 MEAC Tournament, which the Spartans won. JONATHON GRUENKE/STAFF Kristen Zeis / The/Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State’s taste of NCAA Tournament victory last season hasn’t elevated the Spartans’ expectations into the realm of the unreasonable.

But hopes are high indeed.

Coming off a season in which it went 17-8, won the MEAC Tournament title and defeated Appalachian State in the NCAA’s First Four, NSU wants to maximize its considerable potential.

First, though, the Spartans will commemorate last season’s accomplishments before Tuesday’s season opener against Division III Bridgewater at Echols Hall.

After NSU’s women open against Chowan, the school will raise banners to celebrate the MEAC Tournament title and the NCAA bid, the Spartans’ second in program history and first since 2012.

The meaning isn’t lost on Robert Jones, who enters his ninth season as head coach after six as an assistant at the school.

“It’ll mean a lot to say I got the team back to the NCAA Tournament, because it’s elusive,” Jones said. “Don’t take it for granted. It’s elusive. No matter how good you are, it’s tough, man.”

In assessing his team’s chances, Jones pointed to the 2018-19 season, when the Spartans won 22 games but lost to North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament title game.

NSU went on to beat Alabama in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, a feat immortalized in a mural on the wall at Echols.

But nothing trumps the glamour of the true Big Dance.

“Definitely, we can get back to the tournament,” said junior swingman Tyrese Jenkins, a Richmond native and one of two returning starters. “We can win. We can get to the Sweet 16. I feel like there’s no ceiling for us. I feel like we can go as high as possible.”

Jenkins will be joined by fellow returnee Joe Bryant, a former Lake Taylor High star who was second on the team with 11.1 points per game last season.

Bryant, a 6-foot-1 guard who scored 30 points in a MEAC Tournament game against N.C. Central, is aware of what the recent success means around the league.

“We’ve got a big bull’s-eye on our chest, obviously, with us winning,” he said. “So every team wants our neck. Every team wants to beat us, so we’ve got to match their energy and exceed it.”

Jones welcomes five newcomers to his roster, including 6-2 guard Christian Ings, a transfer from Rider and Philadelphia native who goes by “Philly.”

Back are guard Jalen Hawkins, forwards Nyzaiah Chambers and Chris Ford and swingman Yoro Sidibe.

Collectively, they’ll try to make up for the scoring lost when guard Devante Carter, a Newport News native who led the Spartans with 14.9 points per game last season, transferred to Nicholls State.

The product is far from finished.

“We still have a lot to work on, like probably every other team in the country,” Jones said. “But at the same time, I like what we have physically. I think we’ve got size, we’ve got athleticism, we’ve got guys who can shoot, we’ve got guys who can dribble. Sometimes we still have to keep working on our mental. I think our IQ has to get better.”

The Spartans’ Q score was certainly elevated after the NCAA Tournament run, which ended with a 98-55 loss to top national seed Gonzaga. They were picked in a preseason poll landslide to repeat as MEAC champions.

First come heady non-conference games against the likes of William & Mary, Bowling Green, Xavier, Wichita State and Loyola Chicago.

NSU’s players know their days of sneaking up on opponents are over.

“A lot of people saw how we played against Appalachian State, so they figure we can play,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to be going to a lot of big arenas this year, so they’re not going to want us to upset them in their arena.”

On Tuesday, with the whole season in front of them, the Spartans will take a moment to remember things already accomplished.

“Banners mean legacy,” Jones said. “That banner will be there long after I’m not. You can always bring your kids back and say I helped bring that banner here.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Norfolk State men’s basketball at a glance

Last year: 17-8, 8-4 MEAC (T-1st in Northern Division)

Coach : Robert Jones (142-119 in eight seasons)

Season opener: Tuesday vs. Bridgewater, 8 p.m.

MEAC predicted order of finish, as selected by league coaches: 1. Norfolk State, 2. Morgan State, 3. North Carolina Central, 4. Coppin State, 5. Howard, 6. Delaware State, 7. South Carolina State, 8. Maryland Eastern Shore.

Schedule

November

9: vs. Bridgewater, 8 p.m.; 11: vs. Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.; 13: vs. Tennessee State*, TBA; 16: vs. William & Mary, 7 p.m.; 19: at Bowling Green, TBA; 21: at Xavier, noon; 23 vs. Regent, 7 p.m.; 28: vs. Hampton%, 8 p.m.; 29: vs. Grambling%, 6 p.m.

December

1: at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.; 4: at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.; 11: at Wichita State, 7 p.m.; 15: at Loyola Chicago, TBA; 21: at New Mexico, TBA; 29: at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

January

8: at Maryland Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.; 10: vs. Delaware State, 7:30 p.m.; 15: at Howard, 4 p.m.; 22: vs. Coppin State, 6 p.m.; 24: vs. Morgan State, 7:30 p.m.; 29: at South Carolina State, 4 p.m.; 31: at North Carolina Central, 7:30 p.m.

February

12: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, 6 p.m.; 14: at Delaware State, 7:30 p.m.; 19: at Coppin State, 4 p.m.; 21: at Morgan State, 7:30 p.m.; 26: vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m.; 28: vs. North Carolina Central, 7:30 p.m.

March

3: vs. Howard, 7:30 p.m.; 9-12: MEAC Tournament at Scope Arena in Norfolk.

*Gateway Invitational in Atlanta

%HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul in Phoenix