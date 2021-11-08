CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State has high expectations after MEAC men’s basketball championship, NCAA Tournament trip

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTTuZ_0cq4r1VP00
Norfolk State returnee Nyzaiah Chambers dunks against North Carolina Central defenders at Scope Arena during the quarterfinals of the 2021 MEAC Tournament, which the Spartans won. JONATHON GRUENKE/STAFF Kristen Zeis / The/Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk State’s taste of NCAA Tournament victory last season hasn’t elevated the Spartans’ expectations into the realm of the unreasonable.

But hopes are high indeed.

Coming off a season in which it went 17-8, won the MEAC Tournament title and defeated Appalachian State in the NCAA’s First Four, NSU wants to maximize its considerable potential.

First, though, the Spartans will commemorate last season’s accomplishments before Tuesday’s season opener against Division III Bridgewater at Echols Hall.

After NSU’s women open against Chowan, the school will raise banners to celebrate the MEAC Tournament title and the NCAA bid, the Spartans’ second in program history and first since 2012.

The meaning isn’t lost on Robert Jones, who enters his ninth season as head coach after six as an assistant at the school.

“It’ll mean a lot to say I got the team back to the NCAA Tournament, because it’s elusive,” Jones said. “Don’t take it for granted. It’s elusive. No matter how good you are, it’s tough, man.”

In assessing his team’s chances, Jones pointed to the 2018-19 season, when the Spartans won 22 games but lost to North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament title game.

NSU went on to beat Alabama in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, a feat immortalized in a mural on the wall at Echols.

But nothing trumps the glamour of the true Big Dance.

“Definitely, we can get back to the tournament,” said junior swingman Tyrese Jenkins, a Richmond native and one of two returning starters. “We can win. We can get to the Sweet 16. I feel like there’s no ceiling for us. I feel like we can go as high as possible.”

Jenkins will be joined by fellow returnee Joe Bryant, a former Lake Taylor High star who was second on the team with 11.1 points per game last season.

Bryant, a 6-foot-1 guard who scored 30 points in a MEAC Tournament game against N.C. Central, is aware of what the recent success means around the league.

“We’ve got a big bull’s-eye on our chest, obviously, with us winning,” he said. “So every team wants our neck. Every team wants to beat us, so we’ve got to match their energy and exceed it.”

Jones welcomes five newcomers to his roster, including 6-2 guard Christian Ings, a transfer from Rider and Philadelphia native who goes by “Philly.”

Back are guard Jalen Hawkins, forwards Nyzaiah Chambers and Chris Ford and swingman Yoro Sidibe.

Collectively, they’ll try to make up for the scoring lost when guard Devante Carter, a Newport News native who led the Spartans with 14.9 points per game last season, transferred to Nicholls State.

The product is far from finished.

“We still have a lot to work on, like probably every other team in the country,” Jones said. “But at the same time, I like what we have physically. I think we’ve got size, we’ve got athleticism, we’ve got guys who can shoot, we’ve got guys who can dribble. Sometimes we still have to keep working on our mental. I think our IQ has to get better.”

The Spartans’ Q score was certainly elevated after the NCAA Tournament run, which ended with a 98-55 loss to top national seed Gonzaga. They were picked in a preseason poll landslide to repeat as MEAC champions.

First come heady non-conference games against the likes of William & Mary, Bowling Green, Xavier, Wichita State and Loyola Chicago.

NSU’s players know their days of sneaking up on opponents are over.

“A lot of people saw how we played against Appalachian State, so they figure we can play,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to be going to a lot of big arenas this year, so they’re not going to want us to upset them in their arena.”

On Tuesday, with the whole season in front of them, the Spartans will take a moment to remember things already accomplished.

“Banners mean legacy,” Jones said. “That banner will be there long after I’m not. You can always bring your kids back and say I helped bring that banner here.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Norfolk State men’s basketball at a glance

Last year: 17-8, 8-4 MEAC (T-1st in Northern Division)

Coach : Robert Jones (142-119 in eight seasons)

Season opener: Tuesday vs. Bridgewater, 8 p.m.

MEAC predicted order of finish, as selected by league coaches: 1. Norfolk State, 2. Morgan State, 3. North Carolina Central, 4. Coppin State, 5. Howard, 6. Delaware State, 7. South Carolina State, 8. Maryland Eastern Shore.

Schedule

November

9: vs. Bridgewater, 8 p.m.; 11: vs. Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 7 p.m.; 13: vs. Tennessee State*, TBA; 16: vs. William & Mary, 7 p.m.; 19: at Bowling Green, TBA; 21: at Xavier, noon; 23 vs. Regent, 7 p.m.; 28: vs. Hampton%, 8 p.m.; 29: vs. Grambling%, 6 p.m.

December

1: at UNC Wilmington, 7 p.m.; 4: at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.; 11: at Wichita State, 7 p.m.; 15: at Loyola Chicago, TBA; 21: at New Mexico, TBA; 29: at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

January

8: at Maryland Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.; 10: vs. Delaware State, 7:30 p.m.; 15: at Howard, 4 p.m.; 22: vs. Coppin State, 6 p.m.; 24: vs. Morgan State, 7:30 p.m.; 29: at South Carolina State, 4 p.m.; 31: at North Carolina Central, 7:30 p.m.

February

12: vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, 6 p.m.; 14: at Delaware State, 7:30 p.m.; 19: at Coppin State, 4 p.m.; 21: at Morgan State, 7:30 p.m.; 26: vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m.; 28: vs. North Carolina Central, 7:30 p.m.

March

3: vs. Howard, 7:30 p.m.; 9-12: MEAC Tournament at Scope Arena in Norfolk.

*Gateway Invitational in Atlanta

%HBCU Challenge Hosted by Chris Paul in Phoenix

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Weekend Sports Review: Taylor Heinicke tops the GOAT, ODU’s weird win, the 757 dominates the state

Catching you up on another busy weekend in 757 sports, both locally and beyond. A lot of G.O.A.T. talk this week, from TB12 to the 757′s high school field hockey teams ... G.O.A.T. vs. G.O.A.T. The Greatest Of All Time played Sunday at FedEx Field. And Tom Brady played too. OK, so Taylor Heinicke is the G.O.A.T. only when it comes to Old Dominion QBs, but he outplayed Tom Brady in a signature ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Players from the 757 shine for JMU during a win over William & Mary in what could be rivalry’s last matchup for awhile

James Madison celebrated homecoming Nov. 6 in Harrisonburg. But for several of its football players, it was homecoming of a different sort Saturday when the Dukes visited William & Mary. In all, the Dukes have 16 players who are from the Hampton Roads area. No one was happier to come home than quarterback Cole Johnson. The redshirt senior put on a show as he completed 24 of 42 passes for 334 ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Eight volleyball teams from the 757 remain as state semifinals begin Tuesday

Eight volleyball teams from Hampton Roads remain as the Virginia High School League state tournaments continue this week with semifinals Tuesday and finals Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Both the Cox boys and girls will compete in semifinals Tuesday at Ocean Lakes High. The girls, led by Mackenzie Colvin and Grace Holroyd, play rival First Colonial for the fourth time this season, and all ...
GRAFTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Rubama: Bob Ferry was the first scout to attend the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Many more followed him there.

When the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament was in its early stages, the event needed something to give it a boost. It got it with an endorsement from Bob Ferry, who was then a general manager with the Baltimore Bullets. “He was the first (NBA) scout to ever come to the PIT in 1972,” said James “Booty” Baker, one of the PIT’s organizers, who served on the selection committee. “And he came here ...
NBA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy