The Bitcoin price prediction focuses at the upside as the king coin rallies above the resistance level of $65,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading at 0.56% higher on the day as the market opens the session at $65,505 and now adjusting upwards to the prevailing market value of $65,871. The first digital coin is moving within the short-term bullish trend amid low volatility. The current conditions imply that the coin may increase their movement during the next trading hours as the coin moves above 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) is crossing above 60-level.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO