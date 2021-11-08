Travis Scott Cancels Upcoming Festival Appearance After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has spoken out several times since Friday night’s Astroworld tragedy where at least eight people died and over 300 were injured. On Saturday, he tweeted, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.” Scott continued, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.”

