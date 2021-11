Students from the Landscape and Environmental Design Program at the Columbiana County Career & Technical Center (CCCTC) competed in the District 3 Urban and Ag Soils judging competition in Seville, OH. A team consisting of senior students competed in the Urban soil competition while a second team consisting of junior students competed in the Ag soils competition. Both teams qualified to advance to the state competition. This competition is sponsored by the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization.

SEVILLE, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO