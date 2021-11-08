CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The paradox of American freedom

By Sean Illing
Vox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is uniquely obsessed with “freedom.” You can see it in our politics. You can hear it in our discourse. But we’re also, strangely, a country full of fortunate people who are constantly fretting about their lack of freedom. Why is that?. There isn’t a single answer to a...

www.vox.com

arcamax.com

Places in the United States with Native American meanings

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.
POLITICS
creators.com

America's Nutty Professor of Anti-White Rage

Brittney Cooper — sorry, that's Dr. Brittney Cooper — certainly takes the cake for the nation's worst tenured radical (at least for this week, until the next academic nutjob erupts). Armed with a Bachelor of Arts in English and political science from Howard University and a doctorate in American Studies...
SOCIETY
Vox

The lofty goals and short life of the antiracist book club

“What if at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, we wrote that Jefferson was a racist, misogynist rapist who owned human beings, and had a really good library? What if his plaque said all of these things and that he was a founding father?”. Mary Dempsey fired off the question to the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
knoxfocus.com

Safety and Freedom

Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters. I suspect because we’ve had plenty of rain, East Tennesseans are experiencing a beautiful fall. Last weekend Becky and I drove in the Cades Cove area to indulge in the colors and spend the night at our mountain home above Townsend, Tennessee. It was beautiful. However, the yellow and golden hickory and maple trees, against an azure sky outside of my study window, are breathtaking, especially when set aflame by early morning or late afternoon sunshine. The window on my woodland is a far cry from my computer’s “windows on the world” revealing America’s “fall.”
TOWNSEND, TN
The Guardian

Historian Timothy Snyder: ‘It turns out that people really like democracy’

Timothy Snyder is a professor of history at Yale University and the author of books about the 20th-century history of central Europe, including Bloodlands, which examined the devastating consequence of Hitler and Stalin’s simultaneous reign of terror over civilian populations, and won the 2013 Hannah Arendt prize for political thought. In 2016, after the election of Donald Trump, Snyder wrote a short book, On Tyranny, which provided 20 brief lessons – “Defend Institutions”, “Remember Professional Ethics”, “Read Books” – from the 20th century that might help readers protect democracy against dictatorship. It topped the New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction in 2017. A new edition of the book, with illustrations by the German-American Nora Krug, whose graphic memoir Belonging confronted Germany’s Nazi past, has just been published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
ECONOMY
villages-news.com

History of African Americans

History of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. There were 1.5 million African American Veterans who were denied GI Bill Benefits and VA backed mortgages. While White Veterans got education, training for skills under GI Bill and subsequently good jobs and were able to buy homes with VA backed mortgages, the African Americans received none of those benefits. Whites built up wealth with home ownership and African American Veterans languished in poverty. There is a Bill weaving its way through Congress, The GI Bill Restoration Act which would provide descendants of these veterans a transferable benefit that could be used to obtain housing, attend college or start a business.
EDUCATION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Critical race theory isn’t a theory or propaganda

Victor Joecks’ referencing critical race theory as propaganda caught my eye in his Sunday column. The only deception here is the word “theory” in its definition. No true history should be defined as a theory, and it’s certainly not propaganda. The facts are, white people attacked a nation of Native...
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

As time grows dark in America are we right to keep sharing the Gospel?

Q: As we celebrate Veterans Day, it’s grieving to watch our country — our national treasures of liberty and freedom — our foundation being destroyed. We immigrated to the United States in the early 20th century and have been blessed to become citizens of America and serve in the U.S. military. We’re grateful for a local church who put their arms around us and loved us to Jesus. As time grows dark in America, and holding up the name of Jesus can land us in court, are we right to keep sharing the Gospel? – F.L.
RELIGION
carolinajournal.com

Is woke ideology similar to Nazism?

NC Senator Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, said, “[b]ut he is not a Black woman, and I can’t disagree with the voices that say we just need more of that perspective.”. Erica Smith, former NC Senator stated, “Do we need another white man in the Senate? No, we do not.”. Lori Gilcrist,...
POLITICS
St. Louis American

Black America and the myth of Sisyphus

It’s a moral imperative that all Black children learn to read, not just be functionally literate, but learn to become active, critical readers capable of comprehension of how new ideas and facts change your understanding of what you know or what you thought you knew. The reason it’s a moral...
SOCIETY
uga.edu

Book records history of the American chestnut

“The American Chestnut” tells a history of America’s historic tree from Native American prehistory to the Civil War to the Great Depression as it was an active part of many American lives. The American chestnut once spanned from Maine to Louisiana, and from Wisconsin to Oregon, filling forests. Used for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dallas News

America, secession is a fantasy

A recent poll from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics contains alarming news about the deepening political divisions in the United States. Pollsters asked respondents if they agreed with this statement: “The situation in America is such that I would favor [Blue/Red] states seceding from the union to form their own separate country.” Remarkably, 52% of Trump voters and 41% of Biden supporters answered yes. The notion of splitting the nation into two sections has clearly entered the political imagination of today’s Americans.
POLITICS
Literary Hub

The Forgotten History of the Brutal, Internecine Battles of the American Revolution

The fighting had been vicious in the Carolinas since the start of the war. And it was the more vicious for pitting not American against Briton, nor even American against Hessian, but American against American. John Adams would say that the American Revolution was in the “minds and hearts” of the American people before it produced the armed struggle between the United States and Britain; what Adams neglected to mention was the degree to which those minds and hearts were at odds, one American against another. In every colony, and then every state, were thousands of men and women who wanted nothing to do with independence.
POLITICS
quillette.com

The Temptations of Tyranny

When Shigalyov, one of the revolutionaries in Dostoevsky’s Demons, lays out his “system of world organization,” he admits that he got “entangled in my own data.” Confronted with the brutal logic of his idealism, he is forced to concede that his conclusion “directly contradicts the original idea from which I start.” His starting point, familiar to generations of revolutionaries, is the idea of “unlimited freedom.” Rather than taking Shigalyov to the Utopia he imagines, it leads him down a path that ends in “unlimited despotism.” Far from being disturbed by this unpalatable discovery, Shigalyov resolves his cognitive dissonance with a deepened sense of the correctness of his vision: “apart from my solution of the social formula, there can be no other.” The revolutionary agitator sees his ideals collapse into their opposite, but even this does not damage the certainty with which he clings to them.
RELIGION
goodhousekeeping.com

16 Facts to Learn for Native American Heritage Month

There are over 9 million Native Americans and Native Alaskans living in the United States today. And with over 500 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent. From artwork and literature, to cuisine and music, there is much to appreciate and learn.
SOCIETY

