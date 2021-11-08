ARDOT: Lanes cleared after crash on I-30 near Bryant

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Lanes have been cleared after a crash happened on I-30 near Bryant Monday morning, according to an update from the The Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ARDOT officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles that caused all lanes to be impacted.

One vehicle caught on fire, according to officials from ARDOT.

For traffic updates, visit the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website at IDriveArkansas.com .

