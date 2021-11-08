Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many people leave Myrtle Beach with a souvenir. But one family in Ireland now has a piece of the city, all without leaving home — thanks to a city trash bin that washed ashore.

Keith McGreal shared the photos with the city, which then posted about it on Facebook. McGreal said the recycle bin washed up on Mulranny Beach on the west coast of Ireland, more than 3,500 miles away.

A tale of a traveling trash barrel — decorated in barnacles, salt, and a whole lot of sand.

“It hadn’t really registered how far that was,” McGreal told News13.

McGreal said he and his family visit Mulranny Beach every chance they get.

“My son — he’s 6 and he said ‘Daddy, let’s have a race,'” McGreal said. So, we saw something in the distance we thought was some sort of object.”

That object was the trash barrel. With the City of Myrtle Beach sticker still recognizable.

“I said, Myrtle Beach, do you know where that is?” McGreal said. “My kid said ‘where is it?’ I said, that’s over in America is what we call it. The U.S. And they said ‘Really? How did it get here?’ And I said ‘across the sea.'”

The barrel somehow managed to stay afloat. McGreal thinks it stayed afloat for a long time. He reached out to city officials about the discovery, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“That’s an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we’d prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream,” the city wrote.

It’s unclear when the bin went missing, but the city said it was likely during a wind or storm event.

“We’ve already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it,” the city wrote.

McGreal said he’s never been to Myrtle Beach, but he may have some encouragement next time he’s on this side of the pond.

McGreal also said there aren’t any trash barrels on Mulranny Beach and he’s talking to officials there to see if it can be put to good use, and has even offered to attempt to return it to Myrtle Beach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.