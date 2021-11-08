CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

By Ashley Hendricks, Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdXaY_0cq4qFoX00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many people leave Myrtle Beach with a souvenir. But one family in Ireland now has a piece of the city, all without leaving home — thanks to a city trash bin that washed ashore.

Keith McGreal shared the photos with the city, which then posted about it on Facebook. McGreal said the recycle bin washed up on Mulranny Beach on the west coast of Ireland, more than 3,500 miles away.

Message in a bottle not actually sent from Myrtle Beach in 1987, but person who wrote it has been found

A tale of a traveling trash barrel — decorated in barnacles, salt, and a whole lot of sand.

“It hadn’t really registered how far that was,” McGreal told News13.

McGreal said he and his family visit Mulranny Beach every chance they get.

“My son — he’s 6 and he said ‘Daddy, let’s have a race,'” McGreal said. So, we saw something in the distance we thought was some sort of object.”

That object was the trash barrel. With the City of Myrtle Beach sticker still recognizable.

“I said, Myrtle Beach, do you know where that is?” McGreal said. “My kid said ‘where is it?’ I said, that’s over in America is what we call it. The U.S. And they said ‘Really? How did it get here?’ And I said ‘across the sea.'”

The barrel somehow managed to stay afloat. McGreal thinks it stayed afloat for a long time. He reached out to city officials about the discovery, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“That’s an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we’d prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream,” the city wrote.

It’s unclear when the bin went missing, but the city said it was likely during a wind or storm event.

“We’ve already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it,” the city wrote.

McGreal said he’s never been to Myrtle Beach, but he may have some encouragement next time he’s on this side of the pond.

McGreal also said there aren’t any trash barrels on Mulranny Beach and he’s talking to officials there to see if it can be put to good use, and has even offered to attempt to return it to Myrtle Beach.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

CCU mask mandate to end Dec. 13

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University’s on-campus mask mandate will remain in place through the end of the semester and end on Dec. 13, the university’s board of trustees decided Monday. University President Michael Benson recommended an extension, stating that CCU wants to keep students in the classroom and out of quarantine for finals. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car show benefits organization helping veterans in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– More than 70 cars parked outside the Florence Center on Saturday as part of a show to benefit the Veterans Resource Center of Florence. “It just feels good to be working together to help mankind,” CB Anderson, executive director of the resource center said. For nearly the last 10 years, the center […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Crews remove car from Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews worked to remove a vehicle from a pond Friday morning. Around 8:56 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 5901 South Kings Highway for calls of a submerged vehicle. When crews arrived the vehicle was unoccupied, according to HCFR. Dive and Marine Rescue teams […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt in rollover crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a rollover crash on Highway 57 in Little River, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:44 p.m. to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Highway 57. No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available. The […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

10 of the best places to get a bagel in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Looking to fill a bagel-shaped hole in your stomach? You batter believe the Grand Strand has options for you. Myrtle Beach’s offerings include shops dedicated solely to bagels, breakfast places to grab chicken and waffles or ones that lean more towards doughnuts and desserts.  A business must have at least […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Washed Ashore#Trash Bin#Weather#Souvenir#Uk
WBTW News13

Industry & Infrastructure: A look at Hugh Leatherman’s accomplishments in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Through Senator Hugh Leatherman’s career that spanned four decades, his name became synonymous with infrastructure and industry. Florence County leaders say generations will benefit from his work. It’s hard not to spot his fingerprints across the Pee Dee. His name is featured on everything from interchanges to buildings in Florence’s downtown. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach expects $500,000 in savings from ending cross-training for firefighters, police officers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of North Myrtle Beach is eliminating cross-training and service for its firefighters and police officers. At a workshop on Wednesday, city officials said the move would save the city more than $500,000 a year. Data presented by City Manager Mike Mahaney showed that fewer than 1% of […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

United Way of Horry County looking for volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — United Way of Horry County (UWHC) is looking for volunteers for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, according to a news release. VITA is a free tax preparation and electronic filing service UWHC provides to residents. There are three sites this year in Conway, Myrtle Beach and Surfside. The […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach honors veterans with ceremony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach honored veterans Thursday with a ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Mark Kruea, spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach, said the city has a long military history that dates back nearly 80 years with the city’s former Air Force Base. “This, if my math is correct, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone is $1 million richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket at Gator’s Liquor in Surfside Beach. The Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. However, the ticket holder didn’t purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, otherwise the $1 million prize would have increased to $2 million. Powerball numbers for Monday […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

1K+
Followers
212
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy