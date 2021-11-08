Adele sparks engagement rumors after flashing a ring on *that* finger

On Nov. 6, Adele stepped out of a West London studio wearing a chic all-black ensemble, adding a red Fendi Peekaboo handbag to accessorize the look. Oh, and she was also sporting a gold band on that finger, fueling rumors that she's engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. If you've been following the couple's relationship timeline closely, then you already know that Adele and Rich sparked dating rumors over the summer when they attended an NBA Finals game before making their relationship Instagram official in September. A month later, Adele gushed about her romance with the sports agent during an interview with British Vogue. "Yes, we're together. We're very happy," she said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO