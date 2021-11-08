Holocaust commission marks horrific anniversary with film and discussion of ‘The Good Nazi’

Archaeologist and historian Richard Freund has led more than 45 expeditions around the world, including a search for the lost city of Atlantis and sites linked to the beginnings of Judaism and Christianity.

One of his most surprising discoveries, however, came about six years ago while he investigated a buried synagogue in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Someone there proposed that Freund examine what remained of a World War II forced-labor camp in the city that was led by Nazi commander Karl Plagge. There Plagge saved the lives of hundreds of Jewish prisoners.

“It’s really hard to use the words ‘good’ and ‘Nazi’ in the same sentence,” said Freund, now the Bertram and Gladys Aaron Professor of Jewish Studies at Christopher Newport University.

Freund found the complex, hidden tunnels, broken toys and the compelling story of an altruistic Nazi that became the 2018 documentary, “The Good Nazi.” It will be shown Nov. 10 at the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater in Virginia Beach. Freund will lead a discussion after the film.

The event marks the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass,” when in 1938 Nazis launched a 48-hour rampage through cities in Germany, Austria and then-Czechoslovakia. They left nearly 100 people dead and about 7,500 destroyed Jewish businesses, schools and synagogues, and sent 30,000 men, women and children to concentration camps.

Elena Barr Baum, director of the Holocaust Commission of the UJFT, selected the film because it’s a documentary “everyone needs to see,” she said, and the man behind it lives and teaches just across the water.

The “Good Nazi” meshes Freund’s search for burial sites and stories with historical re-enactments.

“You can look at it through several lenses,” Baum said. “But the big thing for us is that anyone can make a choice. If a Nazi can make a choice to do the right thing then we all can.”

Freund started the work in 2015 on what was called the HKP-52, a vehicle repair shop and surrounding apartments where prisoners lived and worked on the German Army’s fleet cars. It became a low-rent apartment complex outside Vilnius that was slated for demolition. It was the only Holocaust camp that hadn’t been destroyed or turned into a memorial.

Freund, who has worked on 20 documentaries with National Geographic, PBS and Discovery, is known for his noninvasive surveying techniques. He and his team use donated equipment from gas and oil companies that allows them to detect mass graves with ground-penetrating radar and to peer behind walls with miniature cameras.

They also teamed up with elderly people who survived the camp as children, and with Michael Good, an American doctor whose mother was saved at the camp, to knit together the history. He wrote the 2005 book, “The Search for Major Plagge: The Nazi Who Saved Jews.” The filmmakers also interviewed Plagge’s relatives.

Plagge, an engineer, was drafted into the German Army in 1939. He was a member of the Nazi party but was against its anti-Semitic doctrine. Plagge surrounded himself with like-minded officers and built an enterprise where prisoners “worked” on cars. He gave work permits to the elderly, hairdressers, cooks, people with no mechanical skills. Vehicles left the shop with half-fixed lights and clutches. The prisoners’ work meant the cars kept breaking down and coming back. Their work also kept them important enough to keep them from being deported.

“He was fulfilling his obligation as a Nazi officer,” Freund said. “He kept them in the camp and they did some work.”

Plagge also encouraged the workers to create hiding spaces in their apartments in case of a surprise raid. It was a prescient suggestion that would save hundreds of lives by the war’s end.

After the war, several survivors would come to Plagge’s defense when he was put on trial for war crimes. Plagge, who died in 1957, in 2004 received the prestigious Righteous Among the Nations honor given by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel.

“He was an officer of the Nazi mechanism, he risked everything,” Freund said. “He died not knowing how much he was appreciated.”

