Paul McCartney Never Got The Chance To Tell John Lennon He Loved Him

Paul McCartney identified in a new interview a lasting frustration he has with himself over how he left things with John Lennon .

It took only a few years since the Beatles ' breakup for Lennon and McCartney to become friends again. But Macca says he never explicitly told Lennon that he loved him.

Speaking with Paul Muldoon at a launch event for his new book, The Lyrics , McCartney blamed his British upbringing for inhibiting young men from expressing their feelings.

"...[A]s as 16-year-old and 17-year-old Liverpool kids, you couldn't say that. It just wasn't done," McCartney said. "So, I never did. I never really said, 'You know, I love you, man.' I never really got 'round to it. So now, it is great to just realize how much I love this man."

Lennon and McCartney met as teenagers in 1957 and quickly bonded over their love of rock 'n' roll and of songwriting. The pair was nearly inseparable until The Beatles disbanded some 13 years later.

"We both grew up together," McCartney continued. "[Life] was like walking up a staircase, and we both went side by side up that staircase. It was very exciting. Now that the Beatles' recording career has finished, I'm like a fan. I just remember how great it was to work with him and how great he was."

McCartney eventually said in his song "Here Today" what he should have said to his friend years earlier.

