Blueface Wanted By Police, Faces Felony Charges Following Nightclub Attack

By Kiyonna Anthony
 7 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

California police have issued a felony warrant for Blueface and some of his crew members following the on-camera beatdown of a nightclub bouncer back in September. According to reports , felony arrest warrants were recently issued for the "Thotiana" rapper and 2 other men who allegedly carried out the brutal attack of the bouncer in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley.

Law enforcement sources reveal that Blueface and his pals have each been hit with two felony charges -- one for assault, and another for robbery. The robbery charge stems from an accusation that one of the men took a chain from the bouncer. In the viral footage, Blueface and pals can be seen kicking, punching and stomping the doorman, who was taken to the hospital shortly after a received stitches.

An eyewitness shared revealed that the incident began after the star was denied entry to the club. He told the bouncer he was a famous rapper and used Google to prove it, but he still wasn’t allowed inside.

The news comes just one month after the rapper's mom was attacked during a home invasion back in October, which cops believe was intended to for Blueface. During the startling invasion, several men smashed a window at his Santa Clarita property, but were initially scared off and the police were called. However, they returned and things got intense as Blue's stepdad tussled with one of the culprits and was struck in the face. He suffered a concussion and injuries requiring 10 stitches near his left eye.

Blueface has yet to speak out regarding both incidents.

