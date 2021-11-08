Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Prove They're Going Strong With Steamy PDA

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's relationship is still going strong and they don't care who knows it.

The reunited couple continued their streak of showing off their love in public at an airport in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 6) afternoon. They shared a steamy kiss on the tarmac before Lopez boarded a private jet, while Affleck stayed behind in Los Angeles. Page Six published photos of their parting embrace .

This is just the latest in a long string of PDA between the happy couple. Lopez recently attended the premiere of Affleck's latest movie The Last Duel where the pair were photographed staring lovingly into each other's eyes.

Not long before that, the pair were photographed sharing a warm hug on the streets of New York City . When they weren't embracing or sharing a kiss, they could be seen walking hand in hand with big smiles on their faces.

Photo: Getty Images

Following their appearance at the MET Gala back in September, a source close to the pair told People : "They are living in the moment and enjoying each other's company. They really enjoy each other. They are like two kids in love! "

The Hustlers actress and the Argo star reunited earlier this year after originally calling off their engagement back in 2005. Despite their relationship not working out the first time around, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly feeling confident that their romance will last this time. "They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her," another source told E! . "It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."