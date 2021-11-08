CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections have been arrested as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, Europol announced Monday.

The two, who were not identified by name, were arrested last week by Romanian authorities. Officials say the attacks, linked to the ransomware gang known as REvil, yielded about half a million euros in ransom payments.

The arrests were part of a 17-nation operation that involved the United States

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow Monday's announcement in an interview with The Associated Press last week, saying that “in the days and weeks to come, you're going to see more arrests.”

The Justice Department has tried multiple ways to address a ransomware wave that it regards as a national security and economic threat, including through prosecutions like the ones announced Monday.

The Justice Department in June seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency from a payment made by Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware attack that caused the company to temporarily halt operations, creating fuel shortages in parts of the country.

abc17news.com

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland. The Justice Department also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and is wanted by law enforcement. Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, which has been blamed for hacks that have extorted at least $200 million in payments,
REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1m from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1m in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a...
TechRadar

US government is going after REvil ransomware hackers

The US government has indicted a Ukrainian national and a Russian national that are believed to be part of the REvil cybercriminal group which is responsible for a series of major ransomware attacks. According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, 22-year-old Ukranian Yaroslav Vasinkyi was arrested when trying to enter...
Lisa Monaco
TechCrunch

US government offers $10M bounty for DarkSide ransomware hackers

The State Department said it’s also offering as much as $5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of anyone ”conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.” This is likely a nod to the group’s affiliate program, in which members receive a custom variant of the DarkSide ransomware and receive a chunk of any ransom payment profits.
tech.co

Hackers Are Targeting VoIP Providers In Ransomware Attacks

VoIP service Telnyx became the latest in a line of VoIP services to suffer outages, after it was hit by hackers this week. The victim of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, the company warned its users that they may experience a break in service, and dropped calls, while the attack was ongoing.
The Independent

Chechnya arrests three ‘witches’ in Halloween crackdown

Three women in Chechnya were arrested over the Halloween weekend on suspicion of sorcery.The suspects were reportedly "caught red-handed," local state television reported — with maps, tarot cards, and a magical stone one of them had brought into the Islamic republic from the Buddhist region of Kalmykia.It is unclear if the women practised folk medicine, or if the arrests were proxy for another kind of repression — as is sometimes the case in the largely lawless republic headed by strongman Ramzan Kadyrov.Grozny TV’s lengthy investigation revealed Zulai Kurashevaya, Tumisha Kunumirovaya, and Irina Adyevaya had been secretly filmed for almost two...
cryptopolitan.com

Ransomware hackers hit German store, MediaMarkt demands $50M ransom

Ransomware hackers hit German chain store Media markt. Demands $50m ransom from Media markt. Over $80m stolen with spate of ransomware hacks in 2021. Ransomware hackers have struck again, this time hitting top German Media Markt, a multinational chain of stores selling consumer electronics with over 1000 stores in Europe.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
