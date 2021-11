There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Islanders signing of Zdeno Chara late in the offseason. It was a great story for Chara to return to the team that drafted him and elevate their game. The problem is, Chara has not elevated the Islanders team game in any sense. While only seven games in, the Chara signing has not boded well for the New York Islanders.

