Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Has a Preferred Destination

After his release from the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr.'s preferred next destination is the Seahawks, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

At the moment, Beckham does not have complete control of his destiny. He's set to hit waivers and can be claimed by any other 31 non-Cleveland teams before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Florio reports Beckham prefers to hit free agency. On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham is "likely to clear waivers" and gain the ability to choose his next team.

"He prefers to be a free agent. The teams to watch, I'm told, are the Seahawks, the 49ers, and the Saints," Florio said during NBC's Sunday Night Football pregame show. "And I'm told he prefers the Seattle Seahawks."

At 3-5, the Seahawks are currently ninth in the waiver order, if they want to claim to Beckham. San Francisco is 12th and New Orleans is down at 23rd.

The Seahawks have the financial flexibility to add the former Giants and Browns wide receiver.

At 3-5, Seattle trails the 8-1 Cardinals and 7-2 Rams in the NFC West. The Rams, Saints, Falcons, and Panthers are all ahead of Seattle for wild card spots as we near the midway point in the season.

The Seahawks' hopes of turning around their season may depend on the coming return of Russell Wilson, who has been out since the Oct. 7 loss to the Rams with a fractured middle finger.

The Beckham-Seahawks interest may not be one-sided, either.

USA Today reports the Seahawks "have shown strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver" at the urging of Wilson.

"In recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout," per the report.

Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards on the year. He'd join a talented group of Seattle receivers led by DK Metcalf (39 receptions, 580 yards, eight touchdowns) and Tyler Lockett (41 receptions, 579 yards, three touchdowns).

The Seahawks are on the road to play the Packers in Week 10.

