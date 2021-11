The COVID-19 virus has claimed another victim in the sports world as NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive. Aaron Rodgers’ team, the Green Bay Packers, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a key weekend matchup. Reports of Aaron Rodgers testing positive for the coronavirus began to emerge on Wednesday. The Packers confirmed that their star quarterback did indeed test positive for the deadly virus. The team also confirms that Rodgers will not play this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers are likely to roll with 2020 first-round pick and Aaron Rodgers’ backup Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. It is unknown how much time Rodgers will miss as he battles the illness. It is likely that the star quarterback will be on the COVID-19 reserve list in the near future.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO