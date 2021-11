I know it violates a big rule of periodical publishing to print something out-of-season, but this is also a column about being a mom, and I tell you as a mom — if I don’t do something when I think of it, it won’t get done. So I’m sorry to tell you that, even though Halloween is over and we’ve moved on to thinking about The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (in which I include Thanksgiving), I have some Halloween ideas I need to share. I’ll leave it to you to decide if you want to save this list for future use; I know I myself will be referring to it often for many years to come.

