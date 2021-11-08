CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My brother, Jack Swarm

By Curt Swarm Empty Nest
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy oldest brother was 14 years old when I was born. My first memory of him was when he came home on leave from the Army, so good looking in his uniform. He was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. You better believe he was my hero. I loved hanging...

www.ottumwacourier.com

My oldest brother was 14 years old when I was born. My first memory of him was when he came home on leave from the Army, so good looking in his uniform. He was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. You better believe he was my hero. I loved hanging on his strong arms. He would swing my sister and me around by the arms until we were all dizzy.
I’d been awake for about 20 minutes Nov. 2 when my phone buzzed at 4:20 a.m. and my sister-in-law Lory’s name popped up to tell me who the call was from. I hesitated answering the call, because I knew what it meant. My big brother Randy, 58, had lost his...
Q: My younger brother told me that he is proposing to his girlfriend of six years. He’s 25 — which, from my perspective as his older sister in a committed, unmarried relationship, is too young to propose. On top of this, his soon-to-be fiancee has extreme social anxiety, which has kept our family from getting to know her well. I am supportive of their relationship because my brother is deeply in love. Still, I know that if I were to get married, I would make sure my partner and I signed a prenuptial agreement. How can I broach the subject with my brother? He’s the first of his friends to marry, and he might not know how common such agreements are or how much one might protect him down the road. — Sister.
Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
By noon my brother Joe, age 10 and I, age 12, had finished our first round of caddying, eaten our baloney sandwiches, and were starting a game of mumblety-peg with our knife. Some 30 yards behind us, older caddies were running toward a group that was forming. There appeared to be some kind of fight.
I’m saddened by his suffering and his death as a homeless man, and I hope for change. A friend who recently traveled to Washington D.C. told me she connected on the street with a homeless veteran. She provided him a meal and he asked her if she would come and see him the next day. She did and literally gave him some of the clothes off her back.
