CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Man killed in crash that closed State Road 408 for hours

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IS9Gy_0cq4nLvq00
Traffic backup on SR 408 near Downtown Orlando Snarled eastbound traffic Monday morning along SR 408 near Downtown Orlando following deadly overnight crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Road 408 is back open hours after a deadly crash closed it Monday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of SR 408 at South Conway Road around 2 a.m. Monday. The initial investigation later revealed that a white Porsche struck a blue Chevrolet truck. This caused both cars to lose control, striking the the concrete barrier wall in the center median, police said.

Because of the debris from the crash, a silver Dodge utility vehicle and a white Volvo semitruck were also damaged.

Around 3 a.m., police confirmed the closure of all eastbound lanes of SR 408 at South Crystal Lake Drive.

The driver in the white Porsche was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the blue Chevrolet, 57-year-old John Richardson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pO9Ld_0cq4nLvq00
Deadly crash SR 408 Orlando

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Huge pig blocks South Carolina road

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A large pig known as “Papa Pig” shut down a York County, South Carolina road and forced police to come move it so traffic could get by. The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos showing the pig taking up multiple lanes of traffic. It took officers just a few minutes to corral the animal and load it into a trailer, WSOC reported.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Conway, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy