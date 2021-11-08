CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reveals Anthony Davis Insists On Playing Through Injuries After 2020-21 Misfortunes

By Damian Burchardt
lakersnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis entered the 2021-22 season with newly-found energy, trying to leave the mares of last year behind him. The 28-year-old All-Star missed half of the previous campaign’s games due to calf and Achilles injuries with many of his teammates — including LeBron James — joining the...

Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Frank Vogel
AllLakers

Lakers: Don't Fire Frank Vogel, Trade Russell Westbrook

After fighting its way to a semi-respectable 5-3 record to start the 2021-22 NBA season, LA has lost two games in a row, against very beatable teams, without All-Star LeBron James. All-Star Anthony Davis has been limited by an injury and an illness in both of those losses. The Lakers are now 5-5 and in danger of sliding fast.
NBA
Could the Lakers end up firing Frank Vogel?

In June 2021, the Lakers conducted their exit interviews. These interviews concluded a season that fell extremely short of their championship aspirations as the team had just been eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. The elimination wasn’t necessarily surprising at the moment given the fact that Anthony Davis wasn’t healthy and that the team never really had an opportunity to get organized before the playoffs due to Davis and LeBron James missing two to three months of games at the same exact time. Despite the two players missing a considerable amount of time, Frank Vogel was able to create the number one ranked defense in the NBA in terms of Defensive Rating. Rob Pelinka stated in his exit interview that he thought Vogel “did everything he could” for the team in the 2020-21 season, also saying the following (per Harrison Faigen and Silver Screen & Roll):
NBA
Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker ‘Excited’ To Resume Full-Contact Training

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly recovering from the early injury crisis that delayed season debuts of many players on the roster, including Talen Horton-Tucker. Horton-Tucker is yet to play for L.A. in 2021-22 after suffering a thumb injury that required surgery in the preseason. However, he is getting closer and closer to his return as head coach Frank Vogel revealed the young guard was cleared for contact starting from Tuesday’s practice session.
NBA
Frank Vogel Addresses Lakers’ Free Throw Shooting Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers are slowly fixing the underwhelming aspects of their game that denied them a positive record through the first six games of the 2021-22 season. Among them, a familiar issue: free-throw shooting. L.A. has been among the worst shooting teams from the charity stripe in yet another...
NBA
Lakers’ Frank Vogel encouraged by defensive strides

LOS ANGELES — The first few film sessions of the season presented a tricky challenge for Coach Frank Vogel: How can you show the Lakers what good defense looks like if you don’t have any tape of it?. Maybe it wasn’t quite that extreme, but after the Lakers gave up...
NBA
Lakers news: Anthony Davis reveals biggest factor that led to win vs. Rockets

Anthony Davis put up an impressive 16-point, 13-rebound double-double on Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers logged back-to-back wins at the expense of the Houston Rockets. It was an all-around effort from the entire squad, but in his mind, AD believes there was one key factor that led to the W. According to Davis, it […] The post Lakers news: Anthony Davis reveals biggest factor that led to win vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Frank Vogel Expects Sacrifice From Lakers’ Big Men After Starting Anthony Davis As Center Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers changed their starting lineup for the victorious double-header against the Houston Rockets, downsizing the unit by moving Anthony Davis to center. Dwight Howard’s neck injury partly encouraged head coach Frank Vogel to switch things up for the clash against the Rockets. With one big man down, Vogel moved DeAndre Jordan to the bench and used him as Davis’ sub.
NBA

